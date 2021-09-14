Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.
What does this mean? I tried to register my account as a signal.
Names Malamula:
Been there. Done that. I'm sure it is correct
Been there. Done that. I'm sure it is correct
Make sure broker server name is also correct. Wrong credentials are the only possible reason
What credentials are you referring to? I am sure the account number is correct. my trading password is also correct.
Gimel Abayon Roda #:
What credentials are you referring to? I am sure the account number is correct. my trading password is also correct.
What credentials are you referring to? I am sure the account number is correct. my trading password is also correct.
Check server name then.
All these fields should be correct:
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