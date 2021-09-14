Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.

New comment
 
What does this mean? I tried to register my account as a signal.
 
gouki1001:
What does this mean? I tried to register my account as a signal.

Something must be wrong with your investor password or your account in general.

Check your account's credentials, account number and investor password and retry.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Something must be wrong with your investor password or your account in general.

Check your account's credentials, account number and investor password and retry.
Been there. Done that. I'm sure it is correct 
 
Names Malamula:
Been there. Done that. I'm sure it is correct 

Make sure broker server name is also correct. Wrong credentials are the only possible reason

 
What credentials are you referring to? I am sure the account number is correct. my trading password is also correct. 
 
Gimel Abayon Roda #:
What credentials are you referring to? I am sure the account number is correct. my trading password is also correct. 

Check server name then.

All these fields should be correct:


New comment