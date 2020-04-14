Why iClose is so slow!
All you've said is subjective, "slow," "sluggish," and "finished quickly."
Add time measurements and prove your case with real measurements.
I had a problem with iBars
which it seems is caused by lack of history for some symbols.
I also showed a problem with iTime and iOpen returning 0 when it was correct the previous tick and the following tick. (Post #8 in the linked thread).
That was in December, I haven't tested it lately.
- 2019.12.12
with iClose in Print Function each take between 4~5 minutes! with MqlRate less than a second!
I agree.!
Date/Time Stock Name Period Final Price
2020.04.10 18:13:35
2020.04.10 18:17:20
i try to use it on Stocks not FX Pairs
yeah but i don't do backtesting beside, MT5 auto collecting data from server unlike MT4
My posts had nothing to do with backtesting. The checks were done on a live chart on MT5.
Hey guys
just got weird issue well i solved other way
i wanted to collected all pairs Close price on end of each day
i used
i used SymbolInfoDouble and MqlRates instead query finished quickly!
wondering is there some issue with iClose in MQL5?!
i didnt have this sluggish response in mql4!
What MT5 build ?
What server ?
