Why iClose is so slow!

Hey guys


just got weird issue well i solved other way

i wanted to collected all pairs Close price on end of each day

i used

iClose(_Symbol,_Period,1);

i used SymbolInfoDouble  and MqlRates instead query finished quickly!

wondering is there some issue with iClose in MQL5?!

i didnt have this sluggish response in mql4!

 

All you've said is subjective, "slow," "sluggish," and "finished quickly."

Add time measurements and prove your case with real measurements.

 

I had a problem with iBars

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328254

which it seems is caused by lack of history for some symbols.

I also showed a problem with iTime and iOpen returning 0 when it was correct the previous tick and the following tick. (Post #8 in the linked thread).

That was in December, I haven't tested it lately.

 I agree.!
 
with iClose in Print Function each take between 4~5 minutes! with MqlRate less than a second!

 
Roberto Jacobs:
 I agree.!

Date/Time Stock Name Period Final Price

2020.04.10 18:13:35

2020.04.10 18:17:20


i try to use it on Stocks not FX Pairs

 

hmm with FX pair take like 1 minute

2020.04.13 23:57:28.810 Collector (AUDCAD,H1) 2020.04.13 22:27:28Number:52 Name:GBPSGD LastPrice:1.77088

2020.04.13 23:58:15.834 Collector (AUDCAD,H1) 2020.04.13 22:28:15Number:51 Name:GBPSEK LastPrice:12.5208


 
yeah but i don't do backtesting beside, MT5 auto collecting data from server unlike MT4

 
Amirfakhredin Ghanbari:

yeah but i don't do backtesting beside, MT5 auto collecting data from server unlike MT4

My posts had nothing to do with backtesting. The checks were done on a live chart on MT5.

 
What MT5 build ?

What server ?

