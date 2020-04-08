Setting Automatic VPS renewal
It is what I found about how it should looks like -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.03.11 08:24
If you are extending the current MQL5 VPS subscription by the Automatically Renew option here, you don't need to re-synchronize your signal settings.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
But if your current MQL5 VPS has expired and you subscribe to a new MQL5 VP server from the beginning, then yes you need to do the whole signal settings synchronization over again.
It is what I found about how it should looks like -
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for that. This means that VPS are initially already set to auto-renew because the tick is there right from the start.
Wonder why I got that email from MQL.
Thanks again! I will set it to the tick! much appreciated
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for that. This means that VPS are initially already set to auto-renew because the tick is there right from the start.
Wonder why I got that email from MQL.
Thanks again! I will set it to the tick! much appreciated
I have never renewed VPS so I do not have practical experience.
I just found the post related to it.
You should wait for the other users to reply (the users who are having the practical experience with it for example).
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for that. This means that VPS are initially already set to auto-renew because the tick is there right from the start.
Wonder why I got that email from MQL.
Thanks again! I will set it to the tick! much appreciated
You should leave it ticked at Automatically renew, in order to be renewed when expired, without having to do it manually.
You should leave it ticked at Automatically renew, in order to be renewed when expired, without having to do it manually.
Thank you for that input ;)
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Hi Everyone,
I have a quick question.
I've for an email from MQL5 stating the following:
"To let signals and trading robots continue their work, enable hosting auto renewal via your MQL5.community profile. Hover the cursor over the subscription, click the gear button and select "Automatically renew"."
So when I go to the VPS subscription page there already is a tick icon next to the "Automatically Renew" text.
When I click it, the tick disappears.
My questions is... if there is no tick when hovering over the cogwheel does that mean it's set to auto renew?
Or is it set to auto renew if there is a tick icon selected (as it was initially without doing anything)
Thank you!