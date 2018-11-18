I would like to suggest to MQL5 technicians to enable back the auto-renewal option for signal subscriptions
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I would like to suggest to MQL5 technicians to enable back the auto-renewal option for signal subscriptions. It was available in the past, but now its not and I receive complaints from MQL5 signal subscribers, that their signal subscription ends and they don't realize it, since there is no warning over it.
VPS subscriptions have the auto-renewal option, but the signal subscriptions don't have it, they only have the renewal option, where the subscriber have to click in order to extend its subscription. But he/she must remember to do that, when auto-renewal option renews the subscription without the interference of the subscriber.
Please make this auto-renewal option available again in signal subscriptions, because its a useful option!