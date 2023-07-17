Installation is failed - page 2
Just run your MT4/5 as administrator when you start it it will fix the problem.
Because the activation may be lost - read the following from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Product activation crashes
Rashid Umarov , 2021.06.03 09:42
In the Windows operating system, different authorization methods provide different system configurations:
1. Authorization by a regular user
2. Authorization by the administrator
3. Authorization via remote access (even if one of the above two accounts is selected)
Therefore, each of these cases requires separate product activation, even if the Windows version has not changed and there has been no hardware update. Check how you log in.
Hi.. i'm getting this error.. can someone help me? I'm trying for 6 months.. cant install it anyway!
Didn't work. Still same error.
I tried everything mentioned so far. Are there any new solutions?
Currently I'm having this issue on MT4 and multiple versions of MT5 on the same PC. I also tried on my laptop and have the same error. And this applies to all EAs, indicators, etc.
same issue here do not know what to do..
same issue here