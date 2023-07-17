Installation is failed - page 3

Oscar Massemyn #:
same issue hope its just a server error

same issue here too

 

thank goodness am not the only one having this issue, never been so glad to see a post about major problem.

Currently i can only avoid this by copying the EA from another terminal on same PC , but for other computers i use without the EA or Update no luck.


Cause both INstall and Update are failing 

 

Error 

MT5 keeps crashing and when it does load, I cannot download and install trade manager

 
It may be that this is only a temporary problem.

Maybe something went wrong during the server update at MQ over the weekend...
 
Yes, it was some server issue -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

error [500] Installation failed from the Market.

Sergey Golubev, 2023.07.17 09:03

When I was trying to download and install the Market product directly from Metatrader so I had same (error 500) issue at GMT night today (for MT4 and for MT5):

CP    0    02:41:47.002    Network    '675991': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
PG    2    02:42:37.874    MQL5 Market    failed download product 'Candle Timer Countdown' [500]
NH    0    02:42:59.801    Terminal    exit with code 0

I was thinking that developers were making some technical maintenance for the Market at night and went to sleep
(because there is one joke:  "in any incomprehensible situation - go to sleep").

--------------------

I checked everything in this GMT morning - and it works (it works for MT4 and for MT5).
Example with MT5:a

--------------------

So, it works now.


 
Can confirm, works this morning and made zero changes. Desktop was shut off overnight. Laptop was never shut down, only went into sleep mode. Both are working without issues.
