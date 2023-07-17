Installation is failed - page 3
same issue hope its just a server error
same issue here too
thank goodness am not the only one having this issue, never been so glad to see a post about major problem.
Currently i can only avoid this by copying the EA from another terminal on same PC , but for other computers i use without the EA or Update no luck.
Cause both INstall and Update are failing
MT5 keeps crashing and when it does load, I cannot download and install trade manager
Maybe something went wrong during the server update at MQ over the weekend...
Yes, it was some server issue -
error [500] Installation failed from the Market.
Sergey Golubev, 2023.07.17 09:03
When I was trying to download and install the Market product directly from Metatrader so I had same (error 500) issue at GMT night today (for MT4 and for MT5):
I was thinking that developers were making some technical maintenance for the Market at night and went to sleep
(because there is one joke: "in any incomprehensible situation - go to sleep").
--------------------
I checked everything in this GMT morning - and it works (it works for MT4 and for MT5).
Example with MT5:a
--------------------
So, it works now.