Cancelled , placed by mobile terminal.
Hello guys
I just saw these cancelled trades in my trading history and i never executed these trades and when i highly these trades it says "Cancelled , placed by mobile terminal." . I never trade using any mobile devices . So i checked the logs and these trades do not even appear in my logs.
My only assumptions did someone else executed these trades on a mobile device?
I am looking for answers much appreciated.
These are pending orders that were never opened/executed.
Maybe you've placed them without understanding it or through the web terminal: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading
The simplest explanation is usually the right one, so don't look for conspiracy theories about these orders...
Hello @Eleni Anna Branou
Please check my account history been using mt4 for several years , not just some fresh newbie user who does not know how to place trades and just recently started using mt4 .
Some facts prior to this issue :
*I never trade these pairs never ever.
*I never trade using web terminal. Always use the mt4 terminal installed on my system.
*I always use market order never use buy limit,i can show all my trade history since the beginning.
* My trade are between 0.01 and 0.05 , never go above that lot size let alone open a lot size of 1 that is insane.
The only way in my mind is the broker has full Administrative rights on all the MT4 terminals connected to his server and has the ability to modify or execute trades on all client terminals connected.
Question remains why would they do this? I think it's best i change brokers
It's not about any conspiracy, this anomaly occurred and i am looking for answers.
Hello @Eleni Anna Branou
Please check my account history been using mt4 for several years , not just some fresh newbie user who does not know how to place trades and just recently started using mt4 .
Some facts prior to this issue :
*I never trade these pairs never ever.
*I never trade using web terminal. Always use the mt4 terminal installed on my system.
*I always use market order never use buy limit,i can show all my trade history since the beginning.
* My trade are between 0.01 and 0.05 , never go above that lot size let alone open a lot size of 1 that is insane.
The only way in my mind is the broker has full Administrative rights on all the MT4 terminals connected to his server and has the ability to modify or execute trades on all client terminals connected.
Question remains why would they do this? I think it's best i change brokers
It's not about any conspiracy, this anomaly occurred and i am looking for answers.
If you've shared your trading account credentials with someone you may have reasons to suspect something ankward.
If you've shared your trading account credentials with someone you may have reasons to suspect something ankward.
Specifically the only person using the account is me. I have never shared any of my accounts with anyone.
Specifically the only person using the account is me. I have never shared any of my accounts with anyone.
Then I don't see how someone could get hold of your account.
Specifically the only person using the account is me. I have never shared any of my accounts with anyone.
Did you ask to your broker ?
Is the MT4/MT5 application installed on your mobile ?
@Eleni Anna Branou Indeed
@Alain Verleyen I inquired the broker awaiting a response from them. I only trade on PC on a windows system with a installed Mt4 Terminal.
@Eleni Anna Branou Indeed
@Alain Verleyen I inquired the broker awaiting a response from them. I only trade on PC on a windows system with a installed Mt4 Terminal.
An other idea, do you have kids ?
No i am single. I have no visitor to my house either. It's just me myself and i. I am pretty organised and keep attention to details, so anything out of the ordinary will catch my attention quickly.
As i said earlier this is the first time i have noticed this in all the years i have been using mt4.
All my system running windows are installed with a firewall + Antivirus.
No i am single. I have no visitor to my house either. It's just me myself and i. I am pretty organised and keep attention to details, so anything out of the ordinary will catch my attention quickly.
As i said earlier this is the first time i have noticed this in all the years i have been using mt4.
All my system running windows are installed with a firewall + Antivirus.
The most probable answer is usually the simpler one, I am pretty sure you've created these pending orders by accident and you didn't even realized it.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello guys
I just saw these cancelled trades in my trading history and i never executed these trades and when i highly these trades it says "Cancelled , placed by mobile terminal." . I never trade using any mobile devices . So i checked the logs and these trades do not even appear in my logs.
My only assumptions did someone else executed these trades on a mobile device?
I am looking for answers much appreciated.