Error Indicator MTF don't work correctly
Greetings everyone, I need a little help from you .
Files:
ayuda_mql5.png 103 kb
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 Systems
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Looks like you checked indicator → Properties → Common → Fixed minimum.
Sorry I'm new member.
I have tried everything and could not find the solution
I have tried everything and could not find the solution
danielocash:
Sorry I'm new member.
I have tried everything and could not find the solution
Sorry I'm new member.
I have tried everything and could not find the solution
These lines:
if(!SetIndexBuffer(0,UpBuffer) && !SetIndexBuffer(1,DownBuffer) && !SetIndexBuffer(2,ZeroBuffer)) Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");
should be changed to:
if (!(SetIndexBuffer(0,UpBuffer) && SetIndexBuffer(1,DownBuffer) && SetIndexBuffer(2,ZeroBuffer)) Print("cannot set indicator buffers!");
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register