I have a VPS and I still need to keep my computer on. What am I doing wrong ? - page 2
As you can see, I have the same as you. I did that already this afternoon. Is it what you meant ?
Yes, it seems that you've migrated succesfully, in order to be sure check your MQL5 VPS Journal, in the Navigator window.
And I did activate the signal. But in the VPS journal it says "0 charts, 0EAS, 0 indicators…
You don't seem to understand.
Is it a signal subscription that you have migrated to the MQL5 VPS or an Expert Advisor?
If its a signal, you should have this message: /./.... signal enabled.
I agree, there is Something i Don't understand, that's for sure.
Here I see "signal disabled" !!!
Here seems to be the problem, right ?
Follow these step by step instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
Alright, I followed it. It seems to be OK according to me. What do you think ?
In your tutorial, at the end, in red, you talk about "do not tick again the enable realtime signal" How do I make sure I did not make this mistake ?
Yes, you look OK now.
My final warning is after the MQL5 VPS migration, you DO NOT TICK again the: Enable realtime signal subscription, in your local computer's MT5 terminal Signals tab.
If you tick this option again, you will copy your signal TWICE and that is extremely dangerous!