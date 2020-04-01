I have a VPS and I still need to keep my computer on. What am I doing wrong ? - page 2

New comment
 
Computerblue:


As you can see, I have the same as you. I did that already this afternoon. Is it what you meant ?

Yes, it seems that you've migrated succesfully, in order to be sure check your MQL5 VPS Journal, in the Navigator window.




 

signal

And I did activate the signal. But in the VPS journal it says "0 charts, 0EAS, 0 indicators… 

 
Computerblue:

And I did activate the signal. But in the VPS journal it says "0 charts, 0EAS, 0 indicators… 

You don't seem to understand.

Is it a signal subscription that you have migrated to the MQL5 VPS or an Expert Advisor?

If its a signal, you should have this message: /./.... signal enabled.



 
signals


I agree, there is Something i Don't understand, that's for sure. 

Here I see "signal disabled"  !!! 

 
It's a signal that I want to place on the VPS. If its your question. 
 

signaldisconnected


Here seems to be the problem, right ?

 
Computerblue:


Here seems to be the problem, right ?

Follow these step by step instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422

 

capture

Alright, I followed it. It seems to be OK according to me. What do you think ?

In your tutorial, at the end, in red, you talk about "do not tick again the enable realtime signal" How do I make sure I did not make this mistake ?

 
Computerblue:

Alright, I followed it. It seems to be OK according to me. What do you think ?

In your tutorial, at the end, in red, you talk about "do not tick again the enable realtime signal" How do I make sure I did not make this mistake ?

Yes, you look OK now.

My final warning is after the MQL5 VPS migration, you DO NOT TICK again the: Enable realtime signal subscription, in your local computer's MT5 terminal Signals tab.

If you tick this option again, you will copy your signal TWICE and that is extremely dangerous!

 
I understand.. so if I go in tool, option, signal tab, here "enable realtime" should not be tick. Correct. Because now, it is ! 
123
New comment