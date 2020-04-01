I have a VPS and I still need to keep my computer on. What am I doing wrong ?
I have a VPS and I still need to keep my computer on. What am I doing wrong ?
You probably haven't synchronized your local trading environment onto your MQL5 VPS correctly.
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EA or signal subscription in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recorded after your first synchronization.
If you need to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
If its a signal that you want to synchronize, you setup your signal settings at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab and then synchronize with your MQL5 VPS server (right click) >> Synchronize signal only.
After the synchronization you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you have the following message: 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled.
First of all, when I click right, I don't have all the options you have...
First of all, when I click right, I don't have all the options you have...
In MT5 the MQL5 VPS options are down in the VPS tab of the Toolbox window.
You need to load your EAs, indicators on a chart, click the Auto Trading button (or setup your Signals settings in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals) and then click the appropriate Migrate option down in the VPS tab.
I am not on Migrat signal. I am on choice 1 :Migrate all, account, signal, charts...
OK, then load all the things you want on your charts (and/or signal), tick the 1st choice (Migrate all: account, signal, charts, experts, indicators and settings) and the click the green Migrate button.
Then right clik on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journals and check if everything runs smoothly.
If you get a message: 1 (or whatever) charts, 1 (or whatever) EAs, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal enabled (or disabled if you don't have a signal subscription), then you are OK and you don't need to keep your computer ON anymore.
Sorry, what do you mean by "load all the things on my charts" ?
about the second part of your answer, I did press green Migrate about 4 hours ago. It say I am well connected, just like your screenshot.
Sorry, what do you mean by "load all the things on my charts" ?
about the second part of your answer, I did press green Migrate about 4 hours ago. It say I am well connected, just like your screenshot.
The reason that you buy MQL5 VPS is to migrate your local trading environment (EAs, Indicators, Signals) onto the virtual server, in order to be able to trade 24/7 without having your computer ON.
The 'things' are the Expert Advisors, Indicators and or Signal subscriptions.
Yes, I know why I am trying to get a VPS. I though that what I did was correct. Seems like it's not.
you wrote : you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
How to attach EA on a chart ? When I click right on the VPS server, I don't have Synchronize. As you can see on my screenshot
Yes, I know why I am trying to get a VPS. I though that what I did was correct. Seems like it's not.
you wrote : you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
How to attach EA on a chart ? When I click right on the VPS server, I don't have Synchronize. As you can see on my screenshot
In MT5 the MQL5 VPS options are down in the VPS tab of the Toolbox window.
You need to load your EAs, indicators on a chart, click the Auto Trading button (or setup your Signals settings in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals) and then click the appropriate Migrate option down in the VPS tab.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have a VPS and I still need to keep my computer on. What am I doing wrong ?