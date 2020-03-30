Closing All orders before reaching the take profit
Why is that when i close all orders using ORDERCLOSE function before all orders reach the take profit level i get negative results of profit
Because the orders did not make a profit?
Why is that when i close all orders using ORDERCLOSE function before all orders reach the take profit level i get negative results of profit
Because profit = OrderProfit - Order Commission - Order Swap
Because profit = OrderProfit - Order Commission - Order Swap
No it doesn't, profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap
No it doesn't, profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap
Yes, but in my text only for explanation.
Because Order Commission and Order Swap have any that, have a negative value then the formula becomes profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap.
Yes, but in my text only for explanation.
Because Order Commission and Order Swap has a negative value then the formula becomes profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap.
Man i opened three buy order then i closed them all when one order reached a take profit level but i am wondering why the orders whose take profit level never reached some are positve and others are negative
If I see from your screenshot, it is possible that commission and swap orders are greater than 3.5 pips that you set on tp. (price 1.12147 tp 1.12181) or when the order is closed.
If I see from your screenshot, it is possible that commission and swap orders are greater than 3.5 pips that you set on tp. (price 1.12147 tp 1.12181) or when the order is closed.
I opened Two orders at 0.01 then after two orders i doubled the lot size and also i reduced the take profit levels for each new opened orders
This is example for nett profit.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use