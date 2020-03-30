Closing All orders before reaching the take profit

Why is that when i close all orders using ORDERCLOSE function before all orders reach the take profit level i get negative results of profit
 
Because the orders did not make a profit?

 
Because profit = OrderProfit - Order Commission - Order Swap

 
No it doesn't, profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap

 
Some closed orders made profit
 
Yes, but in my text only for explanation.

Because Order Commission and  Order Swap have any that, have a negative value then the formula becomes  profit = OrderProfit + Order Commission + Order Swap.

 
Man i opened three buy order then i closed them all when one order reached a take profit level but i am wondering why the orders whose take profit level never reached some are positve and others are negative
 
If I see from your screenshot, it is possible that commission and swap orders are greater than 3.5 pips that you set on tp. (price 1.12147 tp 1.12181) or when the order is closed.

 
I opened Two orders at 0.01 then after two orders i doubled the lot size and also i reduced the take profit levels for each new opened orders
 
This is example for nett profit.

order_nettprofit

