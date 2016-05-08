IS IT POSSIBLE?

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As you can see the screenshot above, is it possible to close an order with TP but before it reaches the TP price??? 

 

yes - it can!

One tick was equal or higher than your tp-price and at the same moment your tp-order becomes a market order and is executed at the next available price which is what you see.

 
maybe this a trick from the broker?
 
Mohammad Soubra:
maybe this a trick from the broker?
I think it's only delay of execution.
 
2016.05.06 15:30 - NFP time, the price is reasonable :)
 
Jian Chen:
2016.05.06 15:30 - NFP time, the price is reasonable :)
Yes NFP moments
 
Achmad Hidayat:
I think it's only delay of execution.
Why they did not delay in above of TP not below it as the pic
The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them
So they made such as tricks and saying it is slippage or something else...
 
Mohammad Soubra:
maybe this a trick from the broker?
Hey Soubra, let us know the broker name
 
Mitsubishi4arab:
Hey Soubra, let us know the broker name
Maybe it is not allowed in the forum
 
Mitsubishi4arab:
Why they did not delay in above of TP not below it as the pic
The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them
So they made such as tricks and saying it is slippage or something else...
~~    The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them     ~~
I dont know
Maybe 
Why not

Take care
 
Mohammad Soubra:

 

As you can see the screenshot above, is it possible to close an order with TP but before it reaches the TP price??? 

There is not only that you point out but also other OP which mark by [tp].
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