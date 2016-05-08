IS IT POSSIBLE?
yes - it can!
One tick was equal or higher than your tp-price and at the same moment your tp-order becomes a market order and is executed at the next available price which is what you see.
maybe this a trick from the broker?
Mohammad Soubra:I think it's only delay of execution.
maybe this a trick from the broker?
maybe this a trick from the broker?
2016.05.06 15:30 - NFP time, the price is reasonable :)
Jian Chen:Yes NFP moments
2016.05.06 15:30 - NFP time, the price is reasonable :)
2016.05.06 15:30 - NFP time, the price is reasonable :)
Achmad Hidayat:Why they did not delay in above of TP not below it as the pic
I think it's only delay of execution.
I think it's only delay of execution.
The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them
So they made such as tricks and saying it is slippage or something else...
Mohammad Soubra:Hey Soubra, let us know the broker name
maybe this a trick from the broker?
maybe this a trick from the broker?
Mitsubishi4arab:Maybe it is not allowed in the forum
Hey Soubra, let us know the broker name
Hey Soubra, let us know the broker name
Mitsubishi4arab:~~ The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them ~~
Why they did not delay in above of TP not below it as the pic
Why they did not delay in above of TP not below it as the pic
The most known about the brokers is that the customer's loses are clollected by them
So they made such as tricks and saying it is slippage or something else...
I dont know
Maybe
Why not
Take care
Mohammad Soubra:There is not only that you point out but also other OP which mark by [tp].
As you can see the screenshot above, is it possible to close an order with TP but before it reaches the TP price???
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As you can see the screenshot above, is it possible to close an order with TP but before it reaches the TP price???