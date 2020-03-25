Connection with trader

New comment
 
Hello,

I have a connection with the trader, but today 25.03.2020 he performed 5 operations and I only showed one on the metatrader 4 platform and he opened the position 0.40 lot with me opened 0.04.

What is the reason for this? Do I have something wrong in the settings?

Please help

Thank you and best regards

Paul
 
Check that you have synchronized your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS.


SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION

1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click  on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.



2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.



3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.




4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.


WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!



Hi Eleni, 


Thank you for your message and help.

I can't find this window, should I click on my login number in the navigator window?

 
I have Polish set and I can't find the journals tab
 

ok i found it

 
paulosik1623:
I have Polish set and I can't find the journals tab

For MQL5 VPS Journals (and not your local MT4/5 Journal tab), right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window.




 
I found a diary but I don't know why the trader opened 0.4 lot and I opened 0.04 lot (attachment photo)
Why is it like that?
 
paulosik1623:
I found a diary but I don't know why the trader opened 0.4 lot and I opened 0.04 lot (attachment photo)
Why is it like that?

Because you have a much smaller account balance.

 
This is a demo version, there is 90,000 PLN and with 0.4 lot you need a deposit of 6,000 PLN so the deposit is much higher.
I think it's ok?
I am asking for a message if I understand it correctly
 
eur/usd 
 
paulosik1623:
This is a demo version, there is 90,000 PLN and with 0.4 lot you need a deposit of 6,000 PLN so the deposit is much higher.
I think it's ok?
I am asking for a message if I understand it correctly

I don't understand your calculations.

If you want the same lot size, you must keep a bit more (in equivalent currency) than the signal provider and the same or higher leverage.

