Do we need to open Chart when we are following signals?
Hi, experienced traders
Do we need to open chart when we are following signals?
Sometime my mt4 doesn't open positions correctly. Does the chart matter?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
You don't need to have open charts, but you must enable the appropriate currency pairs for trading through: MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols
Eleni, thank you so much!
In my currency pair, I enabled GOLD, but I could not copy GOLD#. (I can copy USDJPY#, GBPUSD#, USDJPY#, etc)
Do you know why?
Best wishes,
Sky
My currency pair view
My signal
...
In my currency pair, I enabled GOLD, but I could not copy GOLD#. (I can copy USDJPY#, GBPUSD#, USDJPY#, etc)...
Currency pairs are related to the brokers. It means: the brokers are proposing the pairs to trade whatever it is GOLD or GOLD# or XAUUSD or GOLDt and
more.
You should enable GOLD for GOLD# for example.
----------------
read post #12 for more information (for
information about mapping ansd about when and why some symbols with prefixes/suffixes are copied).
- 2019.12.14
- www.mql5.com
Thank you, Sergey.
My provider's broker and my broker is very similar. (My provider use XM global and I use XM trade for JP, I can't open XM global account because of my location.)
How can I enable GOLD for GOLD#?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
Just enable GOLD only (because you do not have GOLD#).
T=T
Okey, I enabled GOLD, but it doesn't work for GOLD#.
If it does not work for GOLD# so you should see the following message in log file: "...... skipped as no symbol found".
read this thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328080
- 2019.12.10
- www.mql5.com
Thank you very much, Sergey.
