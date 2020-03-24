Do we need to open Chart when we are following signals?

New comment
 

Hi, experienced traders

Do we need to open chart when we are following signals?

Sometime my mt4 doesn't open positions correctly. Does the chart matter?

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 
Sky L:

Hi, experienced traders

Do we need to open chart when we are following signals?

Sometime my mt4 doesn't open positions correctly. Does the chart matter?

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

You don't need to have open charts, but you must enable the appropriate currency pairs for trading through: MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You don't need to have open charts, but you must enable the appropriate currency pairs for trading through: MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols

Eleni, thank you so much!

In my currency pair, I enabled GOLD, but I could not copy GOLD#. (I can copy USDJPY#, GBPUSD#, USDJPY#, etc)

Do you know why?


Best wishes,

Sky


My currency pair view


My signal


 
Sky L:

...

In my currency pair, I enabled GOLD, but I could not copy GOLD#. (I can copy USDJPY#, GBPUSD#, USDJPY#, etc)

...

Currency pairs are related to the brokers. It means: the brokers are proposing the pairs to trade whatever it is GOLD or GOLD# or XAUUSD or GOLDt and more.
You should enable GOLD for GOLD# for example.

----------------

read post #12 for more information (for information about mapping ansd about when and why some symbols with prefixes/suffixes are copied).

signal is not opening trades after transferring to new account
signal is not opening trades after transferring to new account
  • 2019.12.14
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I transferred a signal to a new account using the "move subscription" feature on mql5.com...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Currency pairs are related to the brokers. It means: the brokers are proposing the pairs to trade whatever it is GOLD or GOLD# or XAUUSD or GOLDt and more.
You should enable GOLD for GOLD# for example.

----------------

read post #12 for more information (for information about mapping ansd about when and why some symbols with prefixes/suffixes are copied).

Thank you, Sergey.


My provider's broker and my broker is very similar. (My provider use XM global and I use XM trade for JP, I can't open XM global account because of my location.)

How can I enable GOLD for GOLD#?


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 

Just enable GOLD only (because you do not have GOLD#).
But as I see from your image - GOLD was already enabled -


 
Sergey Golubev:
Just enable GOLD only (because you do not have GOLD#).

Okey, I enabled GOLD, but it doesn't work for GOLD#.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Just enable GOLD only (because you do not have GOLD#).

T=T

 
Sky L:

Okey, I enabled GOLD, but it doesn't work for GOLD#.

If it does not work for GOLD# so you should see the following message in log file: "...... skipped as no symbol found".

read this thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328080

signal is not opening trades after transferring to new account
signal is not opening trades after transferring to new account
  • 2019.12.10
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I transferred a signal to a new account using the "move subscription" feature on mql5.com...
 
Sergey Golubev:

If it does not work for GOLD# so you should see the following message in log file: "...... skipped as no symbol found".

read this thread for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328080

Thank you very much, Sergey.

New comment