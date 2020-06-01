What does archived mean in signal?
Dear experienced traders
Do you know what does archived mean in signal?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky
I really don't know, I've seen that before and I must say it looks strange and suspicious.
I really don't know, I've seen that before and I must say it looks strange and suspicious.
Thank you, Eleni.
I really don't know, I've seen that before and I must say it looks strange and suspicious.
Dear Eleni,
May I ask why do you think it is strange and suspicious?
The signal's broker is an old broker, it seems not so bad.
Dear Eleni,
May I ask why do you think it is strange and suspicious?
The signal's broker is an old broker, it seems not so bad.
The suspicious aspect of it is that all these records/trades are placed at 00:00 and closed at 23:59, which is very strange.
The suspicious aspect of it is that all these records/trades are placed at 00:00 and closed at 23:59, which is very strange.
Thank you so much, Eleni.
The suspicious aspect of it is that all these records/trades are placed at 00:00 and closed at 23:59, which is very strange.
Why do you claim it is suspicious? Do you know the strategy behind? The trades are opened at the exact start of the month and closed at the exact end of the month, I don't see it as "suspicious"
For example there are strategies which open trades at the start of the week and close at the end of the week, and in this case it is the monthly
candle. It make perfectly sense.
Why do you claim it is suspicious? Do you know the strategy behind? The trades are opened at the exact start of the month and closed at the exact end of the month, I don't see it as "suspicious"
For example there are strategies which open trades at the start of the week and close at the end of the week, and in this case it is the monthly candle. It make perfectly sense.
Why are they labelled 'archived' then?
If they were simple ordinary trades, shouldn't have such a comment.
Why are they labelled 'archived' then?
If they were simple ordinary trades, shouldn't have such a comment.
You said that the "suspicious part" was that the trades was opened on 00:00 and closed on 23.59.
I don't know why mql5 marked it with such comment, I'm not aware of their pratices maybe you as a moderator could get more infos than us as common users.
Could it have anything to do with the duration of the trades?
I don't know why mql5 marked it with such comment, I'm not aware of their pratices maybe you as a moderator could get more infos than us as common users.
Could it have anything to do with the duration of the trades?
I don't think so, I've seen trades kept open for much more than 1 month with no problem or any comments.
You said that the "suspicious part" was that the trades was opened on 00:00 and closed on 23.59.
I don't know why mql5 marked it with such comment, I'm not aware of their pratices maybe you as a moderator could get more infos than us as common users.
Could it have anything to do with the duration of the trades?
Thank you, Franko.
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Dear experienced traders
Do you know what does archived mean in signal?
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky