MT4 running super slow.

My MT4 running super slow. I reinstalled the sw but its still slow. Any ideas on whats wrong and how to fix it?
 
vijga:
Is anything else running slow? Can you run performance manager on your PC. This will how you if the cpu or disks etc are at 100%. Also pull up task manager and see what's taking up all the power. There are many things it could be. But I'd start there. 
 
ran performance manager. cpu at 12@, disk at 0%, mem at 40%. All other apps are running fine
 
  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

  2. With 30+ charts open on my laptop, my terminal uses cpu=15%, disk=0%, memory (ws/commit)=98/500MB.
              Resource monitor "%windir%\system32\perfmon.exe" /res

  3. Task Manager (Control+Alt+Escape):

    4. Task Manager

  4. Forty percent of what? I assume you have at least 4GB RAM. If yours is using 40%, you have a memory leak in your code.
