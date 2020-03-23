MT4 running super slow.
My MT4 running super slow. I reinstalled the sw but its still slow. Any ideas on whats wrong and how to fix it?
- All Custom Indicators No Longer Working!
- Problem with custom indicators and expert
- EA runs slow on one platform but other EAs run fast.
vijga:Is anything else running slow? Can you run performance manager on your PC. This will how you if the cpu or disks etc are at 100%. Also pull up task manager and see what's taking up all the power. There are many things it could be. But I'd start there.
ran performance manager. cpu at 12@, disk at 0%, mem at 40%. All other apps are running fine
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- With 30+ charts open on my laptop, my terminal uses cpu=15%, disk=0%, memory (ws/commit)=98/500MB.
Resource monitor "%windir%\system32\perfmon.exe" /res
- Task Manager (Control+Alt+Escape):
- Forty percent of what? I assume you have at least 4GB RAM. If yours is using 40%, you have a memory leak in your code.
