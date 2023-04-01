I bought an indicator but it was not added to my shopping list
Hi
I bought an Indicator from the market in 129$ in 2020.03.18 and the purchase was successful. But I can't install the indicator because it's not been added to my purchased product list.
I contacted the seller and he told me that there is no payment record for the date 2020.03.18 on his account.
Have anyone experienced this before?
Thanks for your help!
You've probably didn't complete your purchase, check that you have a payment record in your MQL5 account history.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ebi1449/accountin
thank you. But I've checked this part before and there is no record of the transaction. I even got a screenshot of the successful Money transfer operation of the site store
If everything went well so you can find the product on this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ebi1449/market
If not so it may be the following:
the money is still on the way to mql5 Market (I do not know how many days the money is going from your location/bank to mql5 Market location/bank).
Then if you log into the same MQL5 account in MT4/5 teminal (MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab), you will find your indicator by clicking the Purchased option in the Market tab, down in the Terminal window.
Make sure though that you use the same MQL5 account credentials with the one you've used to buy this indicator.
