Indicators: MA based Currency Strength Indicator
Hey Send, have loaded your indicator and am getting errors on most pairs - "Error in GetTrend : (4220) symbol select error (USDCHF) - This is an example of error - same for nearly all currency pairs.
I do have a broker with a suffix of "+" on the ECN accounts.
This may be the issue. Can you adjust code to allow for Prefix Suffix on trading platform.
I think this could be quite powerful if you could fix it.
The screen renders as per the attached image.
Thanks. Dean.
Hey Send, have loaded your indicator and am getting errors on most pairs - "Error in GetTrend : (4220) symbol select error (USDCHF) - This is an example of error - same for nearly all currency pairs.
I do have a broker with a suffix of "+" on the ECN accounts.
This may be the issue. Can you adjust code to allow for Prefix Suffix on trading platform.
I think this could be quite powerful if you could fix it.
The screen renders as per the attached image.
Thanks. Dean.
Thanks for the feedback/suggestion.
And a bigger THANKS for helping me test the updated version. I have just updated the codebase accordingly.
To everybody else reading this, if you happen to have a broker that prefix/infix/postfix weird characters/strings to symbol names (e.g. even as ridiculous as xxEur_uSdyy, lol), here's good news - they are supported now. But if you see any error, feel free to let me know. Thanks!
Hi Seng Joo Thioeng
Great indicator. Thank you.
Have you thought of doing a MACD Histogram version to create a leading indicator?
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MA based Currency Strength Indicator:
Indicator that displays the "strength" of each of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY and NZD) based on the moving average trend of all 28 pairs that they are part of.
Author: Seng Joo Thio