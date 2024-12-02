hyperactive EA trading
- hyperactive messages to server.
- EA Robot on MT4 blocked by broker for Generating Too many Messages (Hyperactivity)
- Has anyone noticed that MT has a sunday bar on the daily chart?
Do you have code for this EA?
I could fix it
you cannot fix it. it must trail stop every second of so
It's probably a tick scalper.
Find another broker,
is it IC Markets ?
Trailing stop can be set up for work each second or minute
Of course it can be fixed.
Changing to another broker will probably just get the same result.
no its locked one
its a scalper Ea
Yes but they are good only this problem shows up
if it's locked (and you don't have the source code) you can't do much more then stop using it....brokers will ban you if you continue flooding their servers!
True, best thing that I could do to let it work few hours a day
...
Hi Ali,
please check first the log files to see what is exactly the activities there.
-- you can also check first, in Expert and Journal tab, to see what's your EA doing
by that way I am sure you will know what to do :)
Note.
The log file at today's date, is being locked by MT4.
You cannot see the contents in real time before closing the MT4.
