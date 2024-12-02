hyperactive EA trading

Good day to All,

I have small inquiry if anyone have the experience to help me out I’ll be so happy

I received an email from my broker asking me to reduce the massages sent throw my EA to mql5 server as limited to 2000 msgs per a day and they told me they might close my account as hyperactive account.

The Ea doing well but when I stop it it will miss up due to the requirements 

Any one have more experience could help me what to do?

Please find the attached msg from the broker 

Regards   
 

Do you have code for this EA?

I could fix it

 
Luc Levesque:

Do you have code for this EA?

I could fix it

you cannot fix it. it must trail stop every second of so


It's probably a tick scalper.


Find another broker,


is it IC Markets ?

 
Trailing stop can be set up for work each second or minute

 
Of course it can be fixed.

Changing to another broker will probably just get the same result.

 
no its locked one

 
its a scalper Ea 

Yes but they are good only this problem shows up

 
if it's locked (and you don't have the source code) you can't do much more then stop using it....brokers will ban you if you continue flooding their servers!

 
True, best thing that I could do to let it work few hours a day 

 
Hi Ali,

please check first the log files to see what is exactly the activities there.
-- you can also check first, in Expert and Journal tab, to see what's your EA doing 

by that way I am sure you will know what to do :)

Note.

The log file at today's date, is being locked by MT4.
You cannot see the contents in real time before closing the MT4.

 
Thanks bro but I’m renting vps from mql5 I might not able to see the logs any other way?
