How to make a function to know the ticket number
You could put the profit and ticket number into an array and then sort? This would sort by profit ascending
double tickets[1,2]; ArrayResize(tickets,OrdersHistoryTotal()-1); int ct=0; for(int i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++) if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)&&OrderType()!=6){ tickets[ct,0]=OrderProfit(); tickets[ct,1]=OrderTicket(); ct++; } ArraySort(tickets,0,0,MODE_ASCEND);
ArrayResize(tickets,OrdersHistoryTotal()-1);Do not assume history has only closed orders.
Hello
Thanks for help
When experimenting the expert does not work
You can review the code and experiment
I only want open deals
Ranking from largest to smallest profit
And the loss from the largest to the smallest arrangement
Thank you
Expert in attachments
Files:
arman_EA.mq4 19 kb
Samir Arman:
Hello
Thanks for help
When experimenting the expert does not work
You can review the code and experiment
I only want open deals
Ranking from largest to smallest profit
And the loss from the largest to the smallest arrangement
Thank you
Expert in attachments
Hi Samir.
I took the term "profit deals" to mean closed orders; after all, there's no profit - or loss - until the order is closed...;)
You'd get an error, because the array size in OrdersHistoryTotal() is one less than total orders in History, because of the "Balance" entry. Not the case in OrdersTotal().
ArrayResize(tickets,OrdersTotal()-1);
Also, you should filter out any pending orders from the array using OrderType()..
William Roeder:What do you mean ? That history could have open orders ? I don't get it.
Do not assume history has only closed orders.
Do not assume history has only closed orders.
Alain Verleyen: What do you mean ? That history could have open orders ? I don't get it.Not open orders. Closed orders. Deleted pending orders. Balance adjustments and credits.
enum Trade_Operation{ // Same as OP_xxx except a proper enumeration. TO_BUY, TO_SELL, TO_BUYLIMIT, TO_SELLLIMIT, TO_BUYSTOP, TO_SELLSTOP, TO_BALANCE, ///< (6) May occur in history pool. TO_CREDIT}; ///< (7) May occur in history pool.
William Roeder:Ah ok, of course. Thanks.
Not open orders. Closed orders. Deleted pending orders. Balance adjustments and credits.
Not open orders. Closed orders. Deleted pending orders. Balance adjustments and credits.
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