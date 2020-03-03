[SOLVED] How do I return/interrupt a parent function?
Typically you'd do something like...
bool bailOut() { Print("Emergency! Abort!"); return true; } void mainFunction() { if (bailOut()) return; }
You might want to add an ExpertRemove() in case you need to stop the EA.
Sorry, this must have been asked many times, but I still can't find it on my own.
void BailOut() {
Print("Emergency! Abort!");
return;
}
void mainFunction() {
if (bool NuclearWarfare == 1) {
BailOut();
}
Of course, it's an oversimplification of what I want, but it should be clear enough.
The return statement inside the BailOut(); function causes THAT function to terminate. But I want it to be able to cause mainFunction() to terminate. Can I do that?
