Purchase canceled, no activation?
- www.mql5.com
Ok. thanks
This is definitely not a 7-day freeze. Most likely, the cancellation was on the buyer's side. But what do you mean, no activation? Could the customer buy something from me, cancel the purchase and still have the program? I.e. is it possible that the user can cancel the purchase but still use the product?
Hey, everybody. Who can explain it to me, some bought a product from me, but then they canceled it and system wrote What does that mean?
Maybe is a new option, for the buyer to cancel a purchase right after its payment and before perform any activations.
This is only a guess, but from the look of it, it looks that way.
What is the time difference on these two operations ? was it a rental or a buyout ?
[i dont have any info either but what eleni said ,or some new automation that goes south cause i recall clients reporting issues too in one thread]
same time 15:24 buy, 15:24 cancel (but the system write that the product was purchased)
The cancelation is only possible because the buyer didn't use any activation which means that he never installed the product.
Once he installed the tool (and used an activation) his cancelation request would be refused by the Service Desk.
clear, thanks
