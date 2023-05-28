Purchase canceled, no activation?

Hey, everybody. Who can explain it to me, some bought a product from me, but then they canceled it and system wrote  What does that mean?

 

As to me so - no idea sorry.

Purchase has been canceled -

  • by the buyer?
  • by buyer's payment system?
  • buyer's bank?
  • or by the rules (according to this part of the rule - "..frozen for a week for approval..")?

You may ask service desk about it.

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Market section of mql5.com is a service for safe purchasing and selling of programs written in the MQL5/MQL4 language, hereinafter referred to as Products. The "Market" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users aged 18 and older, who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Market Terms of Use...
Ok. thanks

This is definitely not a 7-day freeze. Most likely, the cancellation was on the buyer's side. But what do you mean, no activation? Could the customer buy something from me, cancel the purchase and still have the program? I.e. is it possible that the user can cancel the purchase but still use the product?

I found a similar topic, but nothing cleared up there either https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/332608/15082863#comment_15082863
Purchases cancelled - payment system problem?
Purchases cancelled - payment system problem?
  • 2020.02.21
  • www.mql5.com
I had 2 purchases yesterday that were cancelled...
 
Maybe is a new option, for the buyer to cancel a purchase right after its payment and before perform any activations.

This is only a guess, but from the look of it, it looks that way.

 

What is the time difference on these two operations ? was it a rental or a buyout ? 

[i dont have any info either but what eleni said ,or some new automation that goes south cause i recall clients reporting issues too in one thread]

same time 15:24 buy, 15:24 cancel (but the system write that the product was purchased)

 
The cancelation is only possible because the buyer didn't use any activation which means that he never installed the product.

Once he installed the tool (and used an activation) his cancelation request would be refused by the Service Desk.

Daniel Stein:

clear, thanks

 
the best way for this type of cancelation, mentioning buyer name to have a chat with to know what's going on behind this?!
 
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh #:
the best way for this type of cancelation, mentioning buyer name to have a chat with to know what's going on behind this?!
If a buyer wants to contact a seller, he can do it. It's not the business of the seller to know why a buyer changed his mind.
