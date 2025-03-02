How to calculate StopOut, if the broker expresses it in money, but not in percentage?
Stopout means your free margin went negative. See № 5
- You place the stop where it needs to be — where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- AccountBalance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the spread, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
- Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it
is returning a value in the instrument's base currency.
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers - MQL4 programming forum 2017.10.10
Is there an universal solution for Tick value? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.02.11
Lot value calculation off by a factor of 100 - MQL5 programming forum 2019.07.19
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5 or 0.1 Lots maximum.
In this case, I am only interested in paragraph 5.
Which code will be correct??
if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE)==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY) { // Stopout comes when: AccountFreeMargin() <= 0; }
or
if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE)==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY) { // Stopout comes when: AccountFreeMargin() <= AccountStopoutLevel(); }or
if(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE)==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY) { // Stopout comes when: AccountEquity() <= AccountStopoutLevel(); }
Did I understand correctly that the second option would be correct?
Stopout comes when: AccountFreeMargin() <= AccountStopoutLevel();
p.s. The terminal shows that free margin can be negative without a stopout
Per Fernando, calculating margin is more nuanced:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.19 13:51
Required Margin = Notional value * Trading Volume/ Leverage
Example: 1 lot EUR/USD at 1:500 Leverage: 100,000 EUR * 1/ 500 = 200 EUR
Example: 0.03 lot EUR/USD at 1:500 Leverage: 100,000 EUR * 0.03 / 500 = 6.00 EUR
Consider also using this instead:
MarketInfo( _Symbol, MODE_MARGINREQUIRED )
Also have a look at the following:
(Linked post continues well beyond this pocket pasted).
Per Fernando, calculating margin is more nuanced:
(Linked post continues well beyond this pocket pasted).
Unfortunately, both you and @William Roeder misunderstand the question here. It has nothing to do with margin calculation. The question is about the stop-out level.
The stop-out level supports two modes in MetaTrader: percentage and currency.
When the stop-out level is in the percentage mode, everything is easy: you can check how far you are from being stopped out by comparing the current margin level (which is also in percentage) with the given stop-out level.
When the stop-out level is in the currency mode, it's not clear what is it be compared against. This isn't stated in the help files and multiple options are possible. Although my best guess is that it's compared against the free margin value, we cannot be certain about that without some official confirmation.
I hope this makes sense.
Although my best guess is that it's compared against the free margin value...
Correct.
- docs.mql4.com
Correct.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, please, help to understand this issue.
Personally, I myself have not encountered such a situation yet, but it became interesting, because MQL4 seems to make it possible to determine what exactly means a stopout in money or in percent. With percentages, everything is clear and we need to follow the condition:
But what comparison should be made if the level is set in money is not clear
Tell me how to?
p.s. Sorry for my English, I hope I was able to correctly convey the essence of my question.