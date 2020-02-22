Arrows don't follow candles
The picture is not clear. The arrow is simply drawn in the figure. What does the arrow show? What is the condition for the arrow to appear?
Vladimir Karputov:
The condition of sale is in the isSell() function.
The arrow shows the following below.
What I wish is that the arrow will always be above the maximum of the candle where a sale was indicated.
Jeovane Reges:
1. Use new function: OnCalculate
2. Help example: DRAW_ARROWint OnCalculate( const int rates_total, // size of input time series const int prev_calculated, // number of handled bars at the previous call const datetime& time{}, // Time array const double& open[], // Open array const double& high[], // High array const double& low[], // Low array const double& close[], // Close array const long& tick_volume[], // Tick Volume array const long& volume[], // Real Volume array const int& spread[] // Spread array );
//| DRAW_ARROW.mq5 | //| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | "The color, size, shift and symbol code of the arrow are changed in a random way...
The problem itself would be to make the arrows plotted on the chart (with the market open) track the candles when these are in the opposite direction (image below).
My code is as follows, if anyone can help me thank me very much.