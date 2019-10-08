Arrow appear only when the candle is opposite

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Hello, how can I make the arrow appear only when the candle is opposite .. for example if the arrow is down the candle has to be green.

sorry for my bad English.

I leave an image so that you understand me better:


this is my mq5 code:

//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color1 0xFFAA00
#property indicator_label1 "Buy"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_color2 0x0000FF
#property indicator_label2 "Sell"

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];

double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit
int Pecas_handle;
double Pecas[];
double Pecas_4[];
double Low[];
double Pecas_3[];
double High[];

void myAlert(string type, string message)
  {
   if(type == "print")
      Print(message);
   else if(type == "error")
     {
      Print(type+" | Pecas Arrows @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message);
     }
   else if(type == "order")
     {
     }
   else if(type == "modify")
     {
     }
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 241);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 242);
   //initialize myPoint
   myPoint = Point();
   if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3)
     {
      myPoint *= 10;
     }
   Pecas_handle = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "Pecas", 3, 5);
   if(Pecas_handle < 0)
     {
      Print("The creation of Pecas has failed: Pecas_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE);
      Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, Pecas) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 4, 0, rates_total, Pecas_4) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas_4, true);
   if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 3, 0, rates_total, Pecas_3) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas_3, true);
   if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(Pecas[i] < Pecas_4[i] //Pecas < Pecas
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = Low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = 0;
        }
      //Indicator Buffer 2
      if(Pecas[i] > Pecas_3[i] //Pecas > Pecas
      )
        {
         Buffer2[i] = High[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer2[i] = 0;
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

thanks in advance.

  
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,  true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);   
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, Pecas) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 4, 0, rates_total, Pecas_4) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas_4, true);
   //if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true);
   if(CopyBuffer(Pecas_handle, 3, 0, rates_total, Pecas_3) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Pecas_3, true);
   //if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total);
   //ArraySetAsSeries(High, true);
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      if(Pecas[i] < Pecas_4[i] && close[i] < open[i] //Pecas < Pecas
      )
        {
         Buffer1[i] = low[i]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low
        }
      else
        {
         Buffer1[i] = 0;
        }
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
Thanks it worked great!
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