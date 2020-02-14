How to disable to market order

Hi guys, is there any way to disable opening Market orders (Not pending orders) in Terminal.

I can code an expert which can close immediately Market orders but its not good idea cause I pay spread to the broker.

So looking for ideas to code an expert in order to disable execute Buy and Sell orders(only market orders) in Terminal.

 
Not sure what you want exactly because you pay spread on every order type
 
Is it possible to disable Buy and Sell Buttons of MetaTrader with an Expert Advisor ?


 
no sure exactly what you mean but those Buy-Sell buttons you have on chart in your screenshot is not linked to any expert adviser, they are used for manual trading in your terminal.Simply remove them from the chart using 'One Click Trading command Alt+T. On the other hand, if you want to prevent an expert adviser form trading you click the 'AutoTrading' button 

oneclick

 
Actually I need an expert advisor to prevent place order manually. for instance, the EA must prevent to open orders that trader try to open them manually(by click on One-Click Trading Button or Click On New Order ) in Terminal. 

 
Of course not.

It's very strange request and I am curious to know what is hidden behind it.

 
what i wonder here..is that even possible?

 
It's easy to disable the One-Click panel. To disable any manual trading, it certainly possible if you invest the needed time (or money). For most people, let's just say it not possible.
