Bug with build 2301

The input parameters of a string value are empty upon reloading an indicator a second or subsequent time onto a chart.

To reproduce...

1) take an indicator with an input parameter of string type, (should be filled with its default), then place onto the chart

2) toggle any input and save

3) remove the indicator

4) reload the same indicator onto the same chart, the input string types will be blank where their used to be defaults

Should not happen!

 

Build 2301 is a beta, don't use it if you don't want to be a beta-tester.

Otherwise, please report issue on the appropriate topic.

Alain Verleyen:

Unfortunately, I have automatically installed the beta version 2301 also; so is there anyway to rollback to the previous version? Also, how do I make sure I do not get a beta release again?
 
jmpmilli2019:
Likewise.

Beta versions should NOT be offered automatically on startup; in addition, the platform should offer an option to revert to a previous version, especially if customer service on this website is lacking!

How does one revert to 2280?

 
Alain Verleyen:

I have the same issue with string inputs. How can i disable the automatic update at least for the beta versions?

However in the about window there is nothing about a beta version.



 
Matthew Renner:

Ehsan Tarakemeh:

Please try by this way :


 
jmpmilli2019:
If you connect your Metatrader to MetaQuotes-Demo server or to MetaQuotes-Beta server so your Metatrader will be updated.
Because those servers are used for testing of beta versions of MT5.

I mean: connect to MetaQuotes-Demo only if you want to update Metatrader and to test beta builds.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Ok, so there is no way to fix this? I have to uninstall the previously installed code and reinstall the lastest release?
 
jmpmilli2019:
As I remember - MQ promissed to make some update to give us the porsibility to downgrade the build but it is not yet implemented.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Ok, thanks. I will just re-install and never install automatic updates unless I review the current release version. 
