Weird data in MT5 - Standard Indicators also
Hi,
I think the picture says it all. Its the standard Bollinger, inserted from the menu, and it was like that after some hours. Totally impossible ... actually. SMA goes up but price goes down? No way.
But it confirms some other problems that I have after some hours when reading bar data and do own calculations with it. Changing the timeframe or reload clears it, ok, but it should never look like that.
The chart says "DE30mini'" but the window "[DAX24 | M1]". What's that ?
Does not matter, there is no expert or any other indicator loaded. Its plain MT5.
And by the way: It happens after some days when the timeframe is not changed. No chance to reproduce it otherwise, I guess hours won´t be enough.
That also happens, for some strange reason, when you leave the terminal running and you minimize it (and it runs for some time like that)
Not always, but it does. So far haven't found a rule when exactly it happens, but the values of indicators get completely messed up (built in or custom - does not matter which type). Just one of those things :)
Does not matter, there is no expert or any other indicator loaded. Its plain MT5.
And by the way: It happens after some days when the timeframe is not changed. No chance to reproduce it otherwise, I guess hours won´t be enough.
How do you know it doesn't matter ? Is that a broker symbol or a custom symbol ?
That also happens, for some strange reason, when you leave the terminal running and you minimize it (and it runs for some time like that)
Not always, but it does. So far haven't found a rule when exactly it happens, but the values of indicators get completely messed up (built in or custom - does not matter which type). Just one of those things :)
The computer where it happened was it going into sleep mode or not ?
Was there internet disconnection ?
How much charts on the same symbol and with what code running on it ? There is 1 thread by symbol and maybe 1 running code slowdown the processing ?
What is the value of "Max bars in chart" ?
Thx Alain,
you can simply change the title of a window using WinSpy++, its just ONE single call of a windows function and cannot affect the content of another HWND.
Computer was not in sleep mode, its a VPS.
No disconnection
3 Charts with the same symbol
Slowdown? I cannot see a logic here. Slowing down should absolutely not affect the data of the database with bars.
Max bars ... no clue, too late to check now :/
Doerk Hilger:
...
Slowdown? I cannot see a logic here. Slowing down should absolutely not affect the data of the database with bars.
The bars data seems correct on your chart. What is not correct is the indicator, right ?
When the number
of bars on a chart reach "max bars" + X bars, regularly the oldest bars are removed, prev_calculated becomes 0 and the indicator
is recalculated. So the idea was maybe something goes wrong if there is one "heavy" indicator on one of the chart.
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Hi,
I think the picture says it all. Its the standard Bollinger, inserted from the menu, and it was like that after some hours. Totally impossible ... actually. SMA goes up but price goes down? No way.
But it confirms some other problems that I have after some hours when reading bar data and do own calculations with it. Changing the timeframe or reload clears it, ok, but it should never look like that.