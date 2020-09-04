Update or delete line - page 2
With you suggestion for each new tick the indicator recalculates all candles.
Hello guys
I have found one more problem on this indicator. Everytime I start MT5 I can't see the indicator on the chart. But if I switch to an other timeframe and then switching back, the indicator is visible. How can I make it to draw at startup of MT5? (there is no problem if I simpy add the indicator to the chart)Code attached in file:
Use this code: (based on DRAW_ARROW drawing style)
Result:
Hi, I tested your code but still the same problem. I looked into the log files and here is what I found when I have been using my indicator:
"OpenPriceLine (XAUUSD,M1) array out of range in 'OpenPriceLine.mq5' (59,24)"
What can I do?
You can use my code ( Open Level )
I tried to change my code more or less according to your code. Lines are not on chart at startup. When the new candlestick of 1min-tf has opened then the lines are painted (so it works only after 1 minute).
I also tried to use the limit variable in the for-loop as in your code but then I get the same problem as I have described in my first post.
Can anyone check what needs to be changed? Would appreciate it.
Sorry, but you answer once a month - apparently you don't need a code at all. I am unable to remember what happened a month ago.
Turn to Freelance - paying with money usually disciplines a person and forces you to communicate more often than once a month.