MT5 bug for loading Daily timeframe on startup
Looks like it's not just the daily timeframe, this also happens to the H1 Timeframe. The h1 EURJPY chart has been loaded for 2 days(see pic). It's so slow to load the bar candle to the chart.
I still prefer MT4, it runs much faster than MT5, especially when we need data from different pairs and time frames. MT4 requires less RAM and CPU. But it's your choice,
MT5 does require higher RAM and CPU, and so hardware upgrades are also higher in spec.
For example, every Windows version (now Windows 11) requires higher hardware specs. This is a demand for change, it cannot be denied.
So far, MT5 and MT4 have their own advantages, as EA developers, we can only follow the development of software and hardware and adapt to it.
at some point, yes MT4 is better than MT5.
Hi,
I found out that MT5 for some symbols cant load candle data on chart IF chart is DAILY TF and it is in focus (on the top/visible chart). In my example tis is happening for ETHUSD.a symbol.
If I change then to H4 it loads all candles data and if I switch back to Daily it also show data.
Here is short GIF to show what is happening. This chart then will causes problems with low performance of indicators and EA.
Click on image to display GIF: