Experts: Safe Trend Scalp
Cool indicator. I'll be trying this out.
Jimmy Meigma:
Cool indicator. I'll be trying this out.
Cool indicator. I'll be trying this out.
Thank you for interesting in my ea
Very nice!! working very well. Can i change lot size? Or it do it automatically if we get a loss? Keep the good work.
what this EA exactly do? Go to buy to bottom level of swing and sell to top level?
Gianluca69:
what this EA exactly do? Go to buy to bottom level of swing and sell to top level?
what this EA exactly do? Go to buy to bottom level of swing and sell to top level?
EA make A trend line in higher time frame and in current time frame trade with this line.
Sell for Up trend line and buy with Down trend line
Pls how can I get this EA
youngwealth2019:
Pls how can I get this EA
Pls how can I get this EA
Very Smart indicator. I have try in tester.. lets try it with demo account later.
isnt any particular currency to use it? or any currency pair can use the indicator? how about FUTURE? gold. oil?
Welcome.
I'm starting to test the robot. Preliminary tests are interesting.
I'm worried about one thing. the robot opens its position against the trend.
If it shows an upward channel it should only open buy.
If I show the channel down, only sell.
Now it bounces off the lianas. it is good but not always.
can you add the option: "open with trend only"?
When a wedge is formed, etc., it opens well.
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Safe Trend Scalp:
Safe Trend Scalp is an automatic robot that trades with automatic Trend lines that ea crated with market history.
Author: Faeze Bakhshayesh