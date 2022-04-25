Experts: Safe Trend Scalp - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, obviously! It does not matter the slope as long as you clearly define the values for First and Last point.
Here is an example:
Yes, obviously! It does not matter the slope as long as you clearly define the values for First and Last point.
Here is an example:
when I apply in this EA code
I not take time value , use index value ,
when compare trendline object values and formula value .
there is a little variation, is it normal?
or am I still missing some ?
Your code is incomplete. We are not able to test it. You are not showing the rest of it and how you are printing your values. Provide sample code that can actually be compiled and tested.
Also, I'm unsure because we cannot see the rest of the code, but maybe you meant this?
Your code is incomplete. We are not able to test it. You are not showing the rest of it and how you are printing your values. Provide sample code that can actually be compiled and tested.
Also, I'm unsure because we cannot see the rest of the code, but maybe you meant this?
here is complete codes
gl_LineValLow and gl_LineValHigh are global variables.
here I called trendline values by
I printed these two values ,
a little variation occurs,
Please check if I wrong.
thanks you
How to do expect to get equivalent results when you are using different shifts for the two methods?
How to do expect to get equivalent results when you are using different shifts for the two methods?
thanks but
First_High_Candelvalue is also zero
You are confusing the array index with a bar shift. They are not the same thing.
You are confusing the array index with a bar shift. They are not the same thing.
how can get this array index in this place
this array index is in external function ,
can you show more clearly .
ObjectGetValueByShift take trendline value from current index ,
if so how can design in formula.
Shift is bar index , if not array index value not same , mDenominator also wrong , it use only index value.
and also b value wrong , it use only index value.
and x value also wrong.
So how replace with array index value ?
it cannot be possible
ZigHCandel is not global variable , cannot replace in this place.
Please help how should be
Shift is bar index , if not array index value not same , mDenominator also wrong , it use only index value. and also b value wrong , it use only index value. and x value also wrong. So how replace with array index value ?
it cannot be possible ZigHCandel is not global variable , cannot replace in this place. Please help how should be
Yes, I know that my sample code will not work as it is now. It was just an example to illustrate my point, and to show you that you are mixing concepts and that you need to use the same data for both methods.
For both methods you have to use "price" and "bar shift", not array index. So, you have to change your code accordingly. It is up to you to implement it. You can't expect us to rewrite your code for you.
All I can do here, is guide you by pointing out where you should look, and then you must analyse it and implement it as best you can.
Yes, I know that my sample code will not work as it is now. It was just an example to illustrate my point, and to show you that you are mixing concepts and that you need to use the same data for both methods.
For both methods you have to use "price" and "bar shift", not array index. So, you have to change your code accordingly. It is up to you to implement it. You can't expect us to rewrite your code for you.
All I can do here, is guide you by pointing out where you should look, and then you must analyse it and implement it as best you can.
this is because object trendline value take from barshift 0 ,
but in formula value , index value take from 2nd coordinate point.
if index value in formula value zero ,
they will be nearly same.