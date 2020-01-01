How can I add Objects to Rectangle Label

New comment
 

Hi guys,

I need to know add some objects like OBJ_EDIT or OBJ_BUTTON to OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL

I want to create a panel and add my object to Rectangle Label, but I don't know how to add them.


 
Draw the rectangle and then draw the other objects on top
 
Keith Watford:
Draw the rectangle and then draw the other objects on top

could you please show me some code

 

Use the same code that draws that rectangle and then set the object type to 

OBJ_BUTTON
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create the button                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                  const string            name="Button",            // button name 
                  const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                  const int               x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                  const int               y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                  const int               width=50,                 // button width 
                  const int               height=18,                // button height 
                  const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                  const string            text="Button",            // text 
                  const string            font="Arial",             // font 
                  const int               font_size=10,             // font size 
                  const color             clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                  const color             back_clr=C'236,233,216',  // background color 
                  const color             border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                  const bool              state=false,              // pressed/released 
                  const bool              back=false,               // in the background 
                  const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                  const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                  const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create the button 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set button coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set button size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- set button state 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
  • www.mql5.com
All objects used in technical analysis are bound to the time and price coordinates: trendline, channels, Fibonacci tools, etc. But there is a number of auxiliary objects intended to improve the user interface that are bound to the always visible part of a chart (main chart windows or indicator subwindows): – defines the chart corner relative...
  
//--- input parameters
input int      Xco=10;//X Co-ordinate
input int      Yco=30;//Y Co-ordinate
input int      Width=300;
input int      Height=200;
input int      EditWidth=80;
input int      EditHeight=20;
input color    TextColour=clrDodgerBlue;//Text Colour


string Prefix="OBJECT:";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   string obname=Prefix+"Rectangle";
   ObjectCreate(0,obname,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Xco);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Yco);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,Width);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,Height);
   
   obname=Prefix+"Edit";
   ObjectCreate(0,obname,OBJ_EDIT,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Xco+5);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Yco+10);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,EditWidth);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,EditHeight);
   ObjectSetString(0,obname,OBJPROP_TEXT,"EDIT");
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_COLOR,TextColour);
   
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  ObjectsDeleteAll(0,Prefix);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

That is only the basics

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Use the same code that draws that rectangle and then set the object type to 

thanks but I need to have all of them in a panel. If I drag Rectangle Label , all of objects must be move with Rectangle Label.

Is it possible to add button on rectangle label and if I move my panel all of objects move with it?

I get x and y distance of main panel in OnChartEvent()  and use CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event but is has delay for other objects if I move the main panel.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          RectangleLabelPanel.mq4 |
//|                                                                  |
//|                                           https://www.mql4.com   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "MQL4"
#property link      "https://www.mql4.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
      
    ObjectDelete(0,"RectangeLabel");
    ObjectDelete(0,"EditBox");
    
   int x = 30;
   int y = 30;

   RectLabelCreate(0,"RectangeLabel",0,x,y,200,100,clrSkyBlue);
 
   EditCreate(0,"EditBox",0,x+10,y+20,45,20,"12:30");
      
      
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
    if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam=="RectangeLabel")
    {
       int x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0,"RectangeLabel",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
       int y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0,"RectangeLabel",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
       
       EditMove(0,"EditBox",x+10,y+20);
       
       ChartRedraw(0);
        
    }
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create rectangle label                                           | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool RectLabelCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                     const string           name="RectLabel",         // label name 
                     const int              sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                     const int              x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                     const int              y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                     const int              width=50,                 // width 
                     const int              height=18,                // height 
                     const color            back_clr=clrSkyBlue,  // background color 
                     const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_FLAT,     // border type 
                     const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                     const color            clr=clrDarkBlue,               // flat border color (Flat) 
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID,        // flat border style 
                     const int              line_width=3,             // flat border width 
                     const bool             back=false,               // in the background 
                     const bool             selection=true,          // highlight to move 
                     const bool             hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                     const long             z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create a rectangle label 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set label coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set label size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border type 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set flat border color (in Flat mode) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set flat border line style 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); 
//--- set flat border width 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create Edit object                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditCreate(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                const string           name="Edit",              // object name 
                const int              sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                const int              x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                const int              y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                const int              width=50,                 // width 
                const int              height=18,                // height 
                const string           text="Text",              // text 
                const string           font="Arial",             // font 
                const int              font_size=10,             // font size 
                const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE  align=ALIGN_CENTER,       // alignment type 
                const bool             read_only=false,          // ability to edit 
                const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                const color            clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                const color            back_clr=clrWhite,        // background color 
                const color            border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                const bool             back=false,               // in the background 
                const bool             selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                const bool             hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                const long             z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create edit field 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set object coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set object size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set the type of text alignment in the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align); 
//--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move Edit object                                                 | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool EditMove(const long   chart_ID=0,  // chart's ID 
              const string name="Edit", // object name 
              const int    x=0,         // X coordinate 
              const int    y=0)         // Y coordinate 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the object 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {       
  
    return(rates_total);      
  }
 

Hello please read here : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2127


Here is it in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703

Graphical Interfaces I: Animating the Graphical Interface (Chapter 3)
Graphical Interfaces I: Animating the Graphical Interface (Chapter 3)
  • www.mql5.com
This article is the continuation of the first part of the series about graphical interfaces. The first article Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1) explains in detail what this library is for. A complete list of links to the articles of the first part is at the end of each chapter. There, you can also...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hello please read here : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2127


Here is it in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703

thank you

New comment