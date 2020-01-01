How can I add Objects to Rectangle Label
Draw the rectangle and then draw the other objects on top
could you please show me some code
Use the same code that draws that rectangle and then set the object type to
OBJ_BUTTON
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Button", // button name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0, // Y coordinate const int width=50, // button width const int height=18, // button height const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring const string text="Button", // text const string font="Arial", // font const int font_size=10, // font size const color clr=clrBlack, // text color const color back_clr=C'236,233,216', // background color const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color const bool state=false, // pressed/released const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=false, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create the button if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set button coordinates ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); //--- set button size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); //--- set text color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); //--- set border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- set button state ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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//--- input parameters input int Xco=10;//X Co-ordinate input int Yco=30;//Y Co-ordinate input int Width=300; input int Height=200; input int EditWidth=80; input int EditHeight=20; input color TextColour=clrDodgerBlue;//Text Colour string Prefix="OBJECT:"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { string obname=Prefix+"Rectangle"; ObjectCreate(0,obname,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Xco); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Yco); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,Width); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,Height); obname=Prefix+"Edit"; ObjectCreate(0,obname,OBJ_EDIT,0,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Xco+5); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Yco+10); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_XSIZE,EditWidth); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_YSIZE,EditHeight); ObjectSetString(0,obname,OBJPROP_TEXT,"EDIT"); ObjectSetInteger(0,obname,OBJPROP_COLOR,TextColour); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(0,Prefix); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
That is only the basics
Use the same code that draws that rectangle and then set the object type to
thanks but I need to have all of them in a panel. If I drag Rectangle Label , all of objects must be move with Rectangle Label.
Is it possible to add button on rectangle label and if I move my panel all of objects move with it?
I get x and y distance of main panel in OnChartEvent() and use CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG event but is has delay for other objects if I move the main panel.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| RectangleLabelPanel.mq4 | //| | //| https://www.mql4.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "MQL4" #property link "https://www.mql4.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping ObjectDelete(0,"RectangeLabel"); ObjectDelete(0,"EditBox"); int x = 30; int y = 30; RectLabelCreate(0,"RectangeLabel",0,x,y,200,100,clrSkyBlue); EditCreate(0,"EditBox",0,x+10,y+20,45,20,"12:30"); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG && sparam=="RectangeLabel") { int x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0,"RectangeLabel",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0,"RectangeLabel",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); EditMove(0,"EditBox",x+10,y+20); ChartRedraw(0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create rectangle label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RectLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="RectLabel", // label name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0, // Y coordinate const int width=50, // width const int height=18, // height const color back_clr=clrSkyBlue, // background color const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border=BORDER_FLAT, // border type const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring const color clr=clrDarkBlue, // flat border color (Flat) const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // flat border style const int line_width=3, // flat border width const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create a rectangle label if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,sub_window,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create a rectangle label! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set label coordinates ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); //--- set label size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); //--- set border type ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,border); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set flat border color (in Flat mode) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set flat border line style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set flat border width ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,line_width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Edit object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool EditCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Edit", // object name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0, // Y coordinate const int width=50, // width const int height=18, // height const string text="Text", // text const string font="Arial", // font const int font_size=10, // font size const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align=ALIGN_CENTER, // alignment type const bool read_only=false, // ability to edit const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring const color clr=clrBlack, // text color const color back_clr=clrWhite, // background color const color border_clr=clrNONE, // border color const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=false, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create edit field if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EDIT,sub_window,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create \"Edit\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set object coordinates ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); //--- set object size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); //--- set the type of text alignment in the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align); //--- enable (true) or cancel (false) read-only mode ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,read_only); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which object coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set text color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); //--- set border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move Edit object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool EditMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Edit", // object name const int x=0, // X coordinate const int y=0) // Y coordinate { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move the object if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return(rates_total); }
Hello please read here : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2127
Here is it in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703
- www.mql5.com
Hello please read here : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2127
Here is it in CodeBase: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703
thank you
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Hi guys,
I need to know add some objects like OBJ_EDIT or OBJ_BUTTON to OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL.
I want to create a panel and add my object to Rectangle Label, but I don't know how to add them.