I can't find the function of (Price Median) on MT4
Hi all, already thank you for taking your time to read my message. I have a little problem, I can't find the PRICE MEDIAN function on my RSI indicator. On mt5 no problem I right click on the rsi and I find immediately ( Median Price HL / 2). But on MT4 there is not this parameter. if someone can do me this service i thank him in advance ... And happy new year 2020 to all :)
Hello . Codewise or in the indicator window ? (its in apply to , if the later)
Salut . Code ou dans la fenêtre d'indicateur? (sa s'applique à, si la dernière)
Hi, I have that
You dont have the default RSI ?
I have RSI
yes it is default
Which MT4 version is this
Use the rsi parameters (right click -> properties -> parameters or right away when you attach it)
it does not work
I think I need to download another RSI
