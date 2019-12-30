I can't find the function of (Price Median) on MT4

Hi all, already thank you for taking your time to read my message. I have a little problem, I can't find the PRICE MEDIAN function on my RSI indicator. On mt5 no problem I right click on the rsi and I find immediately (Median Price HL / 2). But on MT4 there is not this parameter. if someone can do me this service i thank him in advance ... And happy new year 2020 to all :)

 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

Hello . Codewise or in the indicator window ? (its in apply to , if the later)

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Hi, I have that

 
You dont have the default RSI ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos:
I have RSI



 
Lorentzos Roussos:
yes it is default
 

Use the rsi parameters (right click -> properties -> parameters or right away when you attach it)


 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:
Which MT4 version is this

 
Mladen Rakic:

it does not work

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

version
 

I think I need to download another RSI

