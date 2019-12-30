I can't find the function of (Price Median) on MT4 - page 2

New comment
 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

I think I need to download another RSI

If you download an rsi that is a custom indicator

Built in rsi can not be seen as code or the file - just in the list of indicators
 
Mladen Rakic:

Si vous téléchargez un rsi qui est un indicateur personnalisé

Construit en rsi, vous ne pouvez pas voir le code ou le fichier - juste dans la liste des indicateurs
ok thanks
 
Mladen Rakic:

If you download an rsi that is a custom indicator

Built in rsi can not be seen as code or the file - just in the list of indicators

false .

 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:
ok thanks

Try closing mt4 , go to data folder ,keep the indicators you want backed up and delete the indicators folder. 
Reload MT4 (assumption - not tested)

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Try closing mt4 , go to data folder ,keep the indicators you want backed up and delete the indicators folder. 
Reload MT4 (assumption - not tested)

It changes nothing, always the same problem

 

I asked my broker, I am waiting for a response.

 

Thank you all

 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

I asked my broker, I am waiting for a response.

Let us know so others with the same issue can find a reference to this issue

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

false .

That is a custom rsi - check it again

This is the built in rsi 


 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Faites-le nous savoir afin que d'autres personnes ayant le même problème puissent trouver une référence à ce problème

Obviously

123
New comment