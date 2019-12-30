I can't find the function of (Price Median) on MT4 - page 3
That is a custom rsi - check it again
This is the built in rsi
I think I have a custom RSI I would need an integrated RSI
I know , thats my point .I have both so your first reply is invalid .
Thats what i meant ;)
What is invalid : that the built in indicator can not be seen as a file? To quote you : false. That indicator that you have marked is NOT a built in rsi. Period
I think I have a custom RSI I would need an integrated RSI
It is in the oscillators :
Qu'est-ce qui n'est pas valide: que l'indicateur intégré ne peut pas être considéré comme un fichier? Pour vous citer: faux. Cet indicateur que vous avez marqué n'est PAS un rsi intégré. Période
C'est dans les oscillateurs:
Very good problem solved, I was in the wrong file, it was necessary to go to OSCILLATOR. Thank you all for your help and I wish you a very good and profitable year 2020. :)
Ow , i thought you meant if there is an RSI then he cant see the Default . Sorry
:)