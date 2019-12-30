I can't find the function of (Price Median) on MT4 - page 3

Mladen Rakic:

That is a custom rsi - check it again

This is the built in rsi 


I think I have a custom RSI I would need an integrated RSI

 
Mladen Rakic:

I know , thats my point .I have both so your first reply is invalid .
Thats what i meant ;) 

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

What is invalid : that the built in indicator can not be seen as a file? To quote you : false. That indicator that you have marked is NOT a built in rsi. Period

SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

It is in the oscillators : 

 

 
Mladen Rakic:

Thanks
 

Very good problem solved, I was in the wrong file, it was necessary to go to OSCILLATOR. Thank you all for your help and I wish you a very good and profitable year 2020. :)

 
Ow , i thought you meant if there is an RSI then he cant see the Default . Sorry 
:)
