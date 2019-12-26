When I Add to position, and partially exit, can I choose which order I am exiting first? (netting mode)
This is my question. (Netting mode)
When I place a trade, say, Buy 1 lot at 2500, the price goes against me, I Identify a good point to ADD 1 lot to the losing position at 2400 for a quick exit at 2430.. How can I know which of the two filled orders I am exiting first? because If I exit the first filled order at 2430, I would be exiting with a loss, but if I exit the last executed order at 2430 would result in a gain.
is there a queue of lots to choose from or something alike?
Check your maths. You will have a net loss with the 2 trades.
Or do you mean that you want to leave the first losing trade open?
Yes, that is what I am talking about.
I will add an image attachment, in this example it seems to work, I mean, I sold 1 lot, the price went up, I sold 2 lots and exited 2 lots below the last entry and above the first entry, resulting in some profit, and the position line went up, just don't know how much, so the position was left open, and winning.
You need to go through the positions
Check which one is in profit or in losses and determine your actions
there is only one position, because is netting mode
You don't choose the "order to exit first". You are mixing the concepts of order and position.
On your "1" you sent a market order to SELL. This results in a SELL position of 1.0 at 116,865
Then "2" you sent an SELL limit order of 2.0 and it was triggered at 116,895, resulting in a SELL position of 3.0 at the net price of 116,885 ( calculated as (1.0 * 116865 + 2.0 * 116895) / 3.0).
Then "3" you sent a market order to BUY 2.0, executed at 116,880. So you have a profit of 116,885-116,880=5 or 1 tick on this symbol, with a volume
of 2.0 that gives you a 2 BRL profit. And a resulting position of 1.0 (3.0-2.0) at the net price of 116885.
