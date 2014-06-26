Why does the IDE freeze after 6000 to 10000 lines of code
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wehsnim:Create any demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and wait a little bit. The update will happen automatically.
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ive been coding none stop for the past 5 days and now serious lag is slowing me down..
when i type i have to wait for aleast 20 seconds or more before the the data typed, is entered into the ide.. is there a way to solve this?