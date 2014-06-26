Why does the IDE freeze after 6000 to 10000 lines of code

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ive been coding none stop for the past 5 days and now serious lag is slowing me down..

when i type i have to wait for aleast 20 seconds or more before the the data typed, is entered into the ide.. is there a way to solve this?

 

Im parsing through the functions and putting them into a library maybe that can solve some issues..

if anyone has any hints or solutions please help. :)

 

Try new buid.

MetaEditor: Optimized work with large source text files (tens of megabytes). Increased operation speed and reduced memory consumption.

 
angevoyageur:

Try new buid.

Where do i download the software?

I read at the bottom of the link to use live update i searched the folder the program was installed

No Luck

Searched the IDE on both the Terminal.exe and Editor

No Luck

 
LiveUpdate Frozen 2nd Time
 
wehsnim:
LiveUpdate Frozen 2nd Time
Create any demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and wait a little bit. The update will happen automatically.
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