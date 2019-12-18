Time[0]
It is the opening time of the current bar in the chart time-frame.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/itime
I thing the word SEARCH can assist you here very much
even if u open your metaEditor and type iTime then press F1 you will be answered to satisfaction.
I also had that very same question a year ago, however metaeditor inbuilt reference answered it for me
- Perhaps you should read the manual. Open - Predefined Variables - MQL4 Reference.
- If the chart is timeframe H1, the example is in the manual. Otherwise, it's not possible — read the "See also."
On "See also" I read the iTime function, but not "Time[0]"
Good morning everyone.
I need to know what is the function "Time[0]" in MQL4 and what it do.
Can someone please help me?
Hi,
Keith has answered it.
The sequence of bar numbers, read as a series from right to left,
-- starts from 0 on the bar (candle) that is currently moving.
Visually it can be seen like this:
If I modify it in "Time[1]" what will change? Can you please make an example with timeframe H1?
You will get time value on 2nd bar (seen from the right) that have sequence number 1.
Now it's all clear. Thank you very much
Good morning everyone.
I need to know what is the function "Time[0]" in MQL4 and what it do.
Can someone please help me?