Help i am facing synchronization postponed.
failed market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633 sell 0.02 AUDUSD 0.68517 [Invalid stops]
[market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633],xxxx synchronization terminated
failed market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633 sell 0.02 AUDUSD 0.68517 [Invalid stops]
synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
i am enable auto trading, with the above condition, with good vps, wht i can do to solve that problem ya?
Your journal message indicate that you are using an incompatible account to copy the signal.
Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.
really thank you, the problem is solved nw :) :)
