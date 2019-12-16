Help i am facing synchronization postponed.

failed market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633 sell 0.02 AUDUSD 0.68517 [Invalid stops]

[market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633],xxxx synchronization terminated

 failed market buy 0.01 AUDUSD, close #44931633 sell 0.02 AUDUSD 0.68517 [Invalid stops]

 synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled

i am enable auto trading, with the above condition, with good vps, wht i can do to solve that problem ya?

 
Your journal message indicate that you are using an incompatible account to copy the signal.

Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.



 
really thank you, the problem is solved nw :) :) 

