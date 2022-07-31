Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled

New comment
 

Hi guys I've a problem like this. my broker is same to my signal provider. I have new VPS also my settings are true same but I'm seeing this problem. Everything was perfect Until saturday morning. How can I fix it? Thank you.

Files:
3r3r3r3.png  91 kb
 
Market is closed, wait until Sunday night opening.
 
Thanks for reply. But BTCUSD is open and my provider doing new trade all day...
 
Mert Malkoc #:
Thanks for reply. But BTCUSD is open and my provider doing new trade all day...

It was not about BTCUSD. I looked at your screenshot and found that this message is about gold (XAU/USD), and the market is closed for weekend for this symbol for/in many brokers.



XAU/USD

Anyway, you can look at specification of BTCUSD and XAUUSD symbols about when it is traded (in Metatrader: File - Specification - Session).

New comment