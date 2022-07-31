Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
Market is closed, wait until Sunday night opening.
Mert Malkoc #:
Thanks for reply. But BTCUSD is open and my provider doing new trade all day...
Thanks for reply. But BTCUSD is open and my provider doing new trade all day...
It was not about BTCUSD. I looked at your screenshot and found that this message is about gold (XAU/USD), and the market is closed for weekend for this symbol for/in many brokers.
Anyway, you can look at specification of BTCUSD and XAUUSD symbols about when it is traded (in Metatrader: File - Specification - Session).
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Hi guys I've a problem like this. my broker is same to my signal provider. I have new VPS also my settings are true same but I'm seeing this problem. Everything was perfect Until saturday morning. How can I fix it? Thank you.