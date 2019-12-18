After i press pause on MQL5

New comment
 
Hello Need some help

I have a problem with After I pressed to " Pause " the signal for just 1 day from MQL5.
After that, unpause the signal that I rent. My host of the signal has opened an order, but why didn't I open it? The cause is caused by something.



And here is setting, I did not change anythings



 

This  is error message



error

 
Are you sure that you unpause?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to pause signal copy on VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.08.12 00:40

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Click on the Suspend option to pause your signal subscription and then Resume, to put it back in order.




 
Sergey Golubev:
Are you sure that you unpause?


100% unpause  



 

Did you open any positions manually by yourself?
If not so it may be some issue with very different quotes/price for you and for signal provider ...

Are you using MQL5 VPS?
I think - not .. so - it may be your internet disconnection ..

Because it is written to the following on your logs (in screenshot): "local positions do not correspond to signal provider"

-----------------

As I see - some traders are copied, and some trades are not ...
And I have no practical experience with this issue sorry.

If other users will help you with advice so it will be fine (because my ideas were finished).

 
b2bb:
Hello Need some help

I have a problem with After I pressed to " Pause " the signal for just 1 day from MQL5.
After that, unpause the signal that I rent. My host of the signal has opened an order, but why didn't I open it? The cause is caused by something.

And here is setting, I did not change anythings


Your journal message indicate that you are using an incompatible account to copy the signal.

Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Did you open any positions manually by yourself?
If not so it may be some issue with very different quotes/price for you and for signal provider ...

Are you using MQL5 VPS?
I think - not .. so - it may be your internet disconnection ..

Because it is written to the following on your logs (in screenshot): "local positions do not correspond to signal provider"

-----------------

As I see - some traders are copied, and some trades are not ...
And I have no practical experience with this issue sorry.

If other users will help you with advice so it will be fine (because my ideas were finished).

Did you open any positions manually by yourself?

- I did one order coz i saw my copy signal open order. But mine not opened automated. I have been copy this signal for a month and  just renew. U can see the date  just  renew 2-3 days



Are you using MQL5 VPS?

- I just cancel. Because I though MQL VPS can remote. But I rent VPS from linkuphost .



If other users will help you with advice so it will be fine (because my ideas were finished). 

Thanks Sergey  you always help me

 
Eleni Anna Branou:


Your journal message indicate that you are using an incompatible account to copy the signal.

Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.


Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.

- My provider doesn t know how to fix this solve too.  And Broker I am using same broker with my provider Icmaket MT5


I just suspend for one day before bexit. And Resume on friday in the afternoon . After that my order did not open  Y_Y

 
b2bb:

Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.

- My provider doesn t know how to fix this solve too.  And Broker I am using same broker with my provider Icmaket MT5


I just suspend for one day before bexit. And Resume on friday in the afternoon . After that my order did not open  Y_Y

This is not a MQL5 signal copying problem, something is not done correctly in your setup.

Make sure that you've followed the instructions here:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

Autotrading button and experts settings, have nothing to do with signal copying, don't confuse things.

 

Try reinstall the terminal and set it up again. It worked for me.


Cheers,

Aardall

 
k1502458:

Try reinstall the terminal and set it up again. It worked for me.


Cheers,

AardallI

Ok, I try to uninstall my program then set up signal again. If it works, I'll report back. 


Thanks for help guys  , AardallI  , Eleni Anna Branou

12
New comment