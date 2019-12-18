After i press pause on MQL5
How to pause signal copy on VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.08.12 00:40
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Click on the Suspend option to pause your signal subscription and then Resume, to put it back in order.
Did you open any positions manually by yourself?
If not so it may be some issue with very different quotes/price for you and for signal provider ...
Are you using MQL5 VPS?
I think - not .. so - it may be your internet disconnection ..
-----------------
As I see - some traders are copied, and some trades are not ...
And I have no practical experience with this issue sorry.
If other users will help you with advice so it will be fine (because my ideas were finished).
Hello Need some help
And here is setting, I did not change anythings
Your journal message indicate that you are using an incompatible account to copy the signal.
Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.
Did you open any positions manually by yourself?
- I did one order coz i saw my copy signal open order. But mine not opened automated. I have been copy this signal for a month and just renew. U can see the date just renew 2-3 days
Are you using MQL5 VPS?
- I just cancel. Because I though MQL VPS can remote. But I rent VPS from linkuphost .
If other users will help you with advice so it will be fine (because my ideas were finished).
Thanks Sergey you always help me
Contact the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups or untick the: Copy SL and TP levels in signal settings.
- My provider doesn t know how to fix this solve too. And Broker I am using same broker with my provider Icmaket MT5
I just suspend for one day before bexit. And Resume on friday in the afternoon . After that my order did not open Y_Y
This is not a MQL5 signal copying problem, something is not done correctly in your setup.
Make sure that you've followed the instructions here:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Autotrading button and experts settings, have nothing to do with signal copying, don't confuse things.
Try reinstall the terminal and set it up again. It worked for me.
Cheers,
Aardall
Ok, I try to uninstall my program then set up signal again. If it works, I'll report back.
Thanks for help guys , AardallI , Eleni Anna Branou
And here is setting, I did not change anythings