MT5 build 2280 - MQL5 VPS Migrate issue
Hello, have the same issue.
Trying to change VPS server from different location, but the problem exists in the new one too.
Thanks for responding Maksim.
I have logged a ticket with Service desk. Can you do the same please. The more people do this the faster it will get resolved.
Since build 2280 I cannot migrate any EAs to MQL5 VPS server.
On the VPS tab I click MIGRATE, and I get a message saying "MiGRATION SUCCESSFUL", but the EA attached to the chart does not migrate.
In the VPS journal, I can see a message "Expert xxxx removed" (see attached image ).
Anyone else having the same issue?
Please insert CODE (button ) logs from shared hosting. TWO logs are required: Request the platform and Expert Advisor operation journal
- Terminal — logs about all events taking place in the platform including trade operations.
- Experts — information about the Expert Advisor and indicator operation.
Hello, have the same issue with the New York located Vhosts.
The platform technical question/issue allowed only in the forum.
Dear clients,
We found that new MT5 build 2280, which has been deployed on VPS instances on Saturday, was unable to load some (relatively small) number of EAs.
We are investigating this issue
In the meanwhile, we rolled back MT5 terminals on VPS instances to previous stable build 2265
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
On the VPS tab I click MIGRATE, and I get a message saying "MiGRATION SUCCESSFUL", but the EA attached to the chart does not migrate.
In the VPS journal, I can see a message "Expert xxxx removed" (see attached image).
Anyone else having the same issue?