Impossible to subscribe signals
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
sebzhd:
When I clic purchase this screen never appears :
Can you follow step by step instructions?
If yes, click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Of course.
Edit: there was no problem with free signals.
sebzhd:
What are you trying to do?
You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.
Demo account for free signal OK but now with real account, a bug. Maybe a admin will try to help me with teamviewer.
sebzhd:
You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.
I know. The problem is not here. Is it a os problem, pepperstone problem?
edit: ok i saw where was the problem. after click on green subscribe xxx, payment opens, just tick mql5 box... sorry , but was missing in step by step.
Thanks to all.
Seb
