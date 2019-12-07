Impossible to subscribe signals

Hi everyone

Since a week, I try tu subscribe paid signals in mt4 (pepperstone) or mt5 (mql5 for Windows), first on win 10 32bits, now on win 7 64 bits. I click on green button "subscribe" and nothing happens. Of course I put money on my mql5 account. I am lost and I don't know what to do. :(

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 

When I clic purchase this screen never appears :


 
When I clic purchase this screen never appears :


Can you follow step by step instructions?

If yes, click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
Of course. 
Edit: there was no problem with free signals
 
Of course. 
Edit: there was no problem with free signals

What are you trying to do?

You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.

 
Demo account for free signal OK but now with real account, a bug. Maybe a admin will try to help me with teamviewer. 
 
Demo account for free signal OK but now with real account, a bug. Maybe a admin will try to help me with teamviewer. 

You can't subscribe to a free signal with a real account.

 

I know. The problem is not here. Is it a os problem, pepperstone problem? 


edit: ok i saw where was the problem. after click on green subscribe xxx, payment opens, just tick mql5 box... sorry , but was missing in step by step.

Thanks to all. 

Seb

