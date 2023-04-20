how to change currency pair as per you choice ?
I'm not sure if I understand the question, because the currency usually depends on the chart that you deploy the indicator or EA on, so it's gonna be whatever you selected from your market watch list (with rare exceptions of multi-currency indicators/EAs where you select the currency pairs in the input parameters). On the other hand: the possible choice of chart symbols depends on what your broker is offering as quotes. No quotes, no chart. Your broker probably won't give you quotes for pairs in irregular order: something like JPYEUR instead of EURJPY e.g. is not per se "wrong", but against usual conventions, which is the order EUR-->GBP-->AUD-->NZD-->USD-->CAD-->CHF-->JPY: whichever comes first usually will be quoted as the base currency. If you have some basic MQL programming knowledge you could of course give the two currencies that make the pair individually as input settings, then check which one comes first in the above order and then just join the two 3-character strings together as your symbol in standard order.
Der All,
I have question to ask and hope someone can help here.
I am struggling to find a indicator or programme or whatever you wanna call it to change base currency as per your choice. We all know there are 28 top currencies to trade, and most of them are fix as pair, (EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF etc etc), is there any programme or indicator to choose base currency as per your choice, lets say:
JPYEUR, JPYUSD, JPYCHF, JPYGBP, JPYCAD, JPYAUD, JPYNZD,
USDGBP, USDEUR, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDAUD, USDCHF, USDNZD
and so on..... basically you choose pair as you wishes to not already set up and can't change them.
any help would be highly appreciated.... many thanks
Chris thanks for help and explaining.
I am not that good in MQL programming and thats why I asked for help here if anyone knows any programme that let you choose base currency first to what fx brokers are offering in " usual order " , e;g EURJPY instead of my choice JPYEUR and all other JPY's pairs coming first as base currency. Is this possible ? If yes please let me know.
It can be done with a custom symbol using a formula, or eventually an indicator.
Alain thanks for help.
Can you send instruction how to apply this custom symbol formula you are suggesting, or which indicator ?
Many Thanks
M
Chris thanks for help and explaining.
like Alain said, you can also just create custom symbols (go to symbols panel by pressing ctrl_u) by providing a formula, but then the question is if you just only want to display and analyze this symbol on a chart or if you also want to trade it as the "inverse" symbol --> then you might have a problem with your broker
Chris,
I just want to display and analyze it, (not to trade as inverse symbol). I don't know where to get that formula to guys are saying. Do you know were I can get that formula ? Many Thanks
Chris,
I will explain you as I am in a good mood, but you should read the documentation and not wait other people to do it for you.
1. With MT5 open in front of you, type CTRL+U
2. Select EURUSD symbol in the Symbols window.
3. Click on EURUSD, then "Create Custom Symbol"button.
4. In the Custom Symbol window, change the name and set the formula :
5. Click on OK and again OK on Symbol window.
You now have a custom symbol USDEUR in your Market Watch.
6. Open a chart as usual.
Alain,
Thank you so much for your help.
Honestly, I have never know this until I saw it fro you, and didn't know where to read that document you are stating to do it myself. I am newbie so there can be exceptions I believe so.
Again thanks so much for your help.
Truly appreciated !!
