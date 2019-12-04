datetime help
- "Doesn't work" is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
- Is your object a trendline (or one of the other types listed at ObjectGetTimeByValue - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference)?
- Does it actually pass through the value one?
- Are you sure you want to add 6.083 hours?
The object is a vertical line. My understanding was that it would get the time value at price level one of my object. But now I’m starting to think that the objectgettimebyvalue doesn’t retrieve a date as well
Elaborating on the answer which you've already been given, above...
ObjectGetTimeByValue is intended for things like trend lines, giving you the time value which equates to a price somewhere on the trend line. To get the time value of something like a horizontal line, use:
datetime tm = (datetime)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_TIME1);
You're then adding 365x60 = 21,900 seconds to the value, or a little over 6 hours. These seems unlikely to be what you intend.
Should be "vertical". An horizontal line doesn't have a time.
You're obviously right in any meaningful sense. But in a pedantic sense you're wrong. If you create a horizontal line manually (rather than through code), then it does have a time value: the time of the bar which you make the single click on to create the line.
I’m just trying to get the datetime of a vertical line
See above.
lool, you are right. Have ever found a usage for this feature ?
No. I'm just trying to find a retrospective justification for stupidly writing "horizontal" instead of "vertical".
