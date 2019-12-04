datetime help - page 2

gunterd2:
I’m just trying to get the datetime of a vertical line 
datetime NewTimes=(datetime)ObjectGetInteger(0,"start time1",OBJPROP_TIME);
 
JC:

See above.

Even that code you provided is not working. the timestamp it brings back is almost current. Do you have any other ideas?


gunterd2:

What's wrong with what I posted?

 
Keith Watford:

That’s the same thing the other guy posted
 
gunterd2:
Your right, it is basically the same as JC's.

So the fact that 2 people have given you the same code should tell you that there is a problem with how you are implementing it.

You are getting the time value of a different object to what you intend, so check your code and correct it.

