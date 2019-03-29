ObjectGetTimeByValue Triangle Bug ?
Triangle has 3 points.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create triangle by the given coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool TriangleCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Triangle", // triangle name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time1=0, // first point time double price1=0, // first point price datetime time2=0, // second point time double price2=0, // second point price datetime time3=0, // third point time double price3=0, // third point price const color clr=clrRed, // triangle color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of triangle lines const int width=1, // width of triangle lines const bool fill=false, // filling triangle with color const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set ChangeTriangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create triangle by the given coordinates if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRIANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create a triangle! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set triangle color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set style of triangle lines ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set width of triangle lines ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the triangle ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the triangle for moving //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move the triangle anchor point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool TrianglePointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Triangle", // triangle name const int point_index=0, // anchor point index datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate { //--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price if(!time) time=TimeCurrent(); if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move the anchor point if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete the triangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool TriangleDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Triangle") // triangle name { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- delete the triangle if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to delete the ellipse! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the values of triangle's anchor points and set default | //| values for empty ones | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ChangeTriangleEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1, datetime &time2,double &price2, datetime &time3,double &price3) { //--- if the first point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar if(!time1) time1=TimeCurrent(); //--- if the first point's price is not set, it will have Bid value if(!price1) price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- if the second point's time is not set, it is located 9 bars left from the second one if(!time2) { //--- array for receiving the open time of the last 10 bars datetime temp[10]; CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,temp); //--- set the second point 9 bars left from the first one time2=temp[0]; } //--- if the second point's price is not set, move it 300 points lower than the first one if(!price2) price2=price1-300*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT); //--- if the third point's time is not set, it coincides with the second point's date if(!time3) time3=time2; //--- if the third point's price is not set, it is equal to the first point's one if(!price3) price3=price1; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Triangle has 3 points.
hello..,
This is not about create Triangle .
but, how to get TIME value of Triangle on chart use ObjectGetTimeByValue
ObjectGetTimeByValue
Oh i'm sorry my bad i wasn't paying attention.
An object can have several values in one price coordinate, therefore it is necessary to specify the line number.
This function applies only to the following objects:
- Trendline (OBJ_TREND)
- Trendline by angle (OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
- Gann line (OBJ_GANNLINE)
- Equidistant channel (OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 lines
- Linear regression channel (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 lines
- Standard deviation channel (OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 lines
- Arrowed line (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)
Oh i'm sorry my bad i wasn't paying attention.
An object can have several values in one price coordinate, therefore it is necessary to specify the line number.
This function applies only to the following objects:
- Trendline (OBJ_TREND)
- Trendline by angle (OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
- Gann line (OBJ_GANNLINE)
- Equidistant channel (OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 lines
- Linear regression channel (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 lines
- Standard deviation channel (OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 lines
- Arrowed line (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)
thanks,
I had tried and same result.
in the Points above, there is no "Rectangle"
But I use the function to get TIME Value of Rectangle and correct result.
pls see my screenshot above.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I try to get Time for Object Triangle, but it seem2 any bug.
I use ObjectGetTimeByValue to get time value.
It works for Rectangle and Trend Line, but NOR for Triangle.
Any something wrong ?
Or any another way to get the time of the Triangle ?
Regads
below my code.
but the result like image below