red warning after back test causing bad results what does it mean?????!!

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i am back testing an ea and i am getting bad results due to this "modify error 1" (check pics) at first it said in the journal logs the problem was an indicator and now that i check again in tester logs it only specify's an error, but anyways does anyone know what it means?? where can i search for these errors in detail in the mt4?? i am assuming i should let the ea programmer know anyways


modify error 1



 
Jsolis: modify error 1"   does anyone know what it means?? where can i search for these errors in detail in the mt4??
  1. Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference

  2. ERR_NO_RESULT
    You Server
    Change the SL to X It is at X!
    Change the SL to X It is at X!
    Change the SL to X You are insane
    Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
              Unknown
  3. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

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