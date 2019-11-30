red warning after back test causing bad results what does it mean?????!!
Jsolis: modify error 1" does anyone know what it means?? where can i search for these errors in detail in the mt4??
- Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- ERR_NO_RESULT
You Server Change the SL to X It is at X! Change the SL to X It is at X! Change the SL to X You are insaneInsanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Unknown
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i am back testing an ea and i am getting bad results due to this "modify error 1" (check pics) at first it said in the journal logs the problem was an indicator and now that i check again in tester logs it only specify's an error, but anyways does anyone know what it means?? where can i search for these errors in detail in the mt4?? i am assuming i should let the ea programmer know anyways