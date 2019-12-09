Create an EA that will take its login from an external source

New comment
 

Hi there,


I know this may sound insane but I'm so paranoic that I'm wondering if this option actually exists

(Unfortunately I don't have yet a tested EA strategy that will make my rich but hopefully I'll have one in the near future :))))


Is it there a way to create all the login in OnInit() method making an WebRequest to an external URL (API call) and receive from there all the login?

And then send that logic, somehow, on the OnStart() method without actually having code in the EA itself ?


Yes, sounds stupid but I just said to ask :-)


Regards,

Ciprian

 

Sure, but not without code in the EA.

The logic has to be present.

 

Interesting .

A.You create an external set of rules that your EA can understand , but as Mr VanHeidjen said ,it must have logic inside the EA (or an interpreter of the rules)

B.It can download another program upon validation but then again , you download a distinct mt program so if you worried anything could happen to the original EA then the worry is passed on to the download 

C.Exchanging trading instructions with the server and the client , resembles A but you are not sending the trade logic back and forth.

D.If this is solely about safety ,upload it in this here MQL market.
 

Well, my intention is not to sell it.

If I'll create an EA that can create revenue I'm just thinking to upload the ex4 on an VPS and let it trade.

But I don't want to know if someone will get the ex4 and decompile it it will be actually able to see the logic of the EA (or if there needs to be some logic, it will not be able to recreate it without the response from the API).


EDIT: And the call to the API, in my view, needs to be done just on init as after that I can close the API, if needed :-).

EDIT2: Will I be able to create an variable with an response from the API (response e.g.: response_data['a'] = 'ATR(Symbol(), 0, 200);') and use that on every tick then?


Regards,

Ciprian

Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only $10 per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the platform...
 
ciprian87:

Well, my intention is not to sell it.

If I'll create an EA that can create revenue I'm just thinking to upload the ex4 on an VPS and let it trade.

But I don't want to know if someone will get the ex4 and decompile it it will be actually able to see the logic of the EA (or if there needs to be some logic, it will not be able to recreate it without the response from the API).


EDIT: And the call to the API, in my view, needs to be done just on init as after that I can close the API, if needed :-).

EDIT2: Will I be able to create an variable with an response from the API (response e.g.: response_data['a'] = 'ATR(Symbol(), 0, 200);') and use that on every tick then?


Regards,

Ciprian

I sense a Javascript background :) . You mean you want something received from the Server to be executed as a command right ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Interesting .

A.You create an external set of rules that your EA can understand , but as Mr VanHeidjen said ,it must have logic inside the EA (or an interpreter of the rules)

B.It can download another program upon validation but then again , you download a distinct mt program so if you worried anything could happen to the original EA then the worry is passed on to the download 

C.Exchanging trading instructions with the server and the client , resembles A but you are not sending the trade logic back and forth.

D.If this is solely about safety ,upload it in this here MQL market.

Point D is not allowed.

5. The Seller shall not integrate and apply any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Market section of mql5.com is a service for safe purchasing and selling of programs written in the MQL5/MQL4 language, hereinafter referred to as Products. The "Market" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users aged 18 and older, who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Market Terms of Use...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Point D is not allowed.

5. The Seller shall not integrate and apply any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules

Point D means do not restrict it and upload it here cause its safe mr Van Heidjen :) (or Van Der Heidjen ?)

 
ciprian87:

Well, my intention is not to sell it.

If I'll create an EA that can create revenue I'm just thinking to upload the ex4 on an VPS and let it trade.

But I don't want to know if someone will get the ex4 and decompile it it will be actually able to see the logic of the EA (or if there needs to be some logic, it will not be able to recreate it without the response from the API).


EDIT: And the call to the API, in my view, needs to be done just on init as after that I can close the API, if needed :-).

EDIT2: Will I be able to create an variable with an response from the API (response e.g.: response_data['a'] = 'ATR(Symbol(), 0, 200);') and use that on every tick then?


Regards,

Ciprian

In that case you write a EA with many many functions and only few are used by your strategy.

Which those are, and it's settings come from the API or server.

If they ever manage to decompile your EA they will see hundreds or thousands of possible combinations and they won't have a clue which ones to use.

You would have to call them all in oninit otherwise the compiler will not include them in the compiled file.

You could even make a template with sample code from the documentation so that they actually just decompiled the reference manual. 

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Point D means do not restrict it and upload it here cause its safe mr Van Heidjen :) (or Van Der Heidjen ?)

It's Van Der Heijden.

Im not saying that it's safe, just that an external licence control isn't allowed.

If the security level is what i assume (256bit) then nobody is going to crack it soon.

That's 256 potential ones and zeros and you can make your combo by flipping a coin and nobody is going to repeat the same sequence before the sun burns out.

For illustration if that's a cypher lock this is what it looks like.


 
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/359
Securing MQL5 code: Password Protection, Key Generators, Time-limits, Remote Licenses and Advanced EA License Key Encryption Techniques
Securing MQL5 code: Password Protection, Key Generators, Time-limits, Remote Licenses and Advanced EA License Key Encryption Techniques
  • www.mql5.com
Most developers need to have their code secured. This article will present a few different ways to protect MQL5 software. All examples in the article will refer to Expert Advisors but the same rules can be applied to Scripts and Indicators. The article starts with simple password protection and follows with key generators, licensing a given...
 

Thank you for the responses guys.

I'll use the part with make calls to an external URL.


When it will be finished I'll paste some of the code here.


Regards,

Ciprian

12
New comment