Create an EA that will take its login from an external source
Sure, but not without code in the EA.
The logic has to be present.
Interesting .
A.You create an external set of rules that your EA can understand , but as Mr VanHeidjen said ,it must have logic inside the EA (or an interpreter of the rules)
B.It can download another program upon validation but then again , you download a distinct mt program so if you worried anything could happen to the original EA then the worry is passed on to the download
C.Exchanging trading instructions with the server and the client , resembles A but you are not sending the trade logic back and forth.D.If this is solely about safety ,upload it in this here MQL market.
Well, my intention is not to sell it.
If I'll create an EA that can create revenue I'm just thinking to upload the ex4 on an VPS and let it trade.
But I don't want to know if someone will get the ex4 and decompile it it will be actually able to see the logic of the EA (or if there needs to be some logic, it will not be able to recreate it without the response from the API).
EDIT: And the call to the API, in my view, needs to be done just on init as after that I can close the API, if needed :-).
EDIT2: Will I be able to create an variable with an response from the API (response e.g.: response_data['a'] = 'ATR(Symbol(), 0, 200);') and use that on every tick then?
Regards,
Ciprian
I sense a Javascript background :) . You mean you want something received from the Server to be executed as a command right ?
Point D is not allowed.
5. The Seller shall not integrate and apply any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products.
Point D means do not restrict it and upload it here cause its safe mr Van Heidjen :) (or Van Der Heidjen ?)
In that case you write a EA with many many functions and only few are used by your strategy.
Which those are, and it's settings come from the API or server.
If they ever manage to decompile your EA they will see hundreds or thousands of possible combinations and they won't have a clue which ones to use.
You would have to call them all in oninit otherwise the compiler will not include them in the compiled file.
You could even make a template with sample code from the documentation so that they actually just decompiled the reference manual.
It's Van Der Heijden.
Im not saying that it's safe, just that an external licence control isn't allowed.
If the security level is what i assume (256bit) then nobody is going to crack it soon.
That's 256 potential ones and zeros and you can make your combo by flipping a coin and nobody is going to repeat the same sequence before the sun burns out.
For illustration if that's a cypher lock this is what it looks like.
Thank you for the responses guys.
I'll use the part with make calls to an external URL.
When it will be finished I'll paste some of the code here.
Regards,
Ciprian
Hi there,
I know this may sound insane but I'm so paranoic that I'm wondering if this option actually exists
(Unfortunately I don't have yet a tested EA strategy that will make my rich but hopefully I'll have one in the near future :))))
Is it there a way to create all the login in OnInit() method making an WebRequest to an external URL (API call) and receive from there all the login?
And then send that logic, somehow, on the OnStart() method without actually having code in the EA itself ?
Yes, sounds stupid but I just said to ask :-)
Regards,
Ciprian